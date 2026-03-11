What is a shopping mall's worst nightmare? A "Karen," that's what. At this point, Karens are infamous; from their choppy, undercut bob to their penchant for yoga pants and asking to speak to the manager.

Now, Karens are being immortalized in a new game by Sauce Studios. While it is still under development, it is already available on Steam.

It's categorized as a 'beat 'em up' sandbox game, and is accompanied by the following synopsis: "The mall denied your refund. Now you’re gonna make them pay. With slaps, shoves, and sheer entitlement. This is the physics-driven rage simulator where you get to do way more than speak to a manager. Retail hell just got a new overlord: You."

In the trailer, which hilariously rates the game "E for Entitled," we can see the Karen causing a rampage in the mall: smashing shelves, launching herself at customers, and even blowing up into a Godzilla-like monster. Because nothing says rage like a middle-aged woman.

All of these attacks will be physics-driven, which undoubtedly makes the gameplay even better.

How will the game work?

Over on the r/indiegaming subreddit, Sauce Studios shared a little more about how the game will work in practise.

"There's actually a full campaign across six days, each with a new entitled To-Do list and a manager (boss) fight at the end. Plus ridiculous upgrades, secrets, and a fun storyline," the developers explained.

"Your health is your Ego, and you have a Rage meter set off by things like 'modern store music'."

"The bigger hook is the chain reaction system... knock the wrong thing over, and the whole store burns down and opens a pathway to hell," they added.

"People can capture you on film and make you go viral which increases your chances of getting tased by security."

Sauce also described it as "a blend of Untitled Goose Game, Goat Simulator, and South Park."

What do Redditors think?

Reddit users also shared their thoughts on the game. "Please tell me she can make a shockwave with her voice by shouting, 'I want to talk to a MANAGER'!" one wrote, to which Sauce replied: "100%. We're calling it the Mega Yelp."

"I'm absolutely [expletive] today," a second added. "This game would be perfect." While a third quipped: "Please tell me one of the bosses is Kyle, who drinks monsters and smashes walls."

In response to this comment, Sauce teased: "LOL, there may or may not be a Florida Man."

Florida Man and Karen in the same game? This is basically my Avengers.

