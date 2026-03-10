MAGA celebrates Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu—then discovers she’s liberal and anti-ICE

Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu is drawing backlash from the right after recent interviews resurfaced showing the athlete openly identifying as liberal.

Liu said she and her family attended protests for causes like Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, climate action, and opposition to ICE, comments that surprised some MAGA supporters who had embraced her during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Liu became a U.S. favorite after she won the gold in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Amid all those athletes who wouldn't immediately fawn over Trump when asked how they felt about issues in their home country, MAGA in particular embraced Liu as their chosen representative for America.

Many now appear to be full of regrets. Turns out the woman from an immigrant family thinks immigrants should have rights.

Alysa Liu: “I think it is really important also to notice the faults in our own government. Things are a little rough. There’s so many protests that are going on and I’ve attended. Coming from a family of immigrants, I think immigrants deserve rights” pic.twitter.com/jRt3iiXjRD — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 23, 2026

"Coming from a family of immigrants, I think immigrants deserve rights," she said in a February interview.

That does make some kind of sense, but MAGA types either weren't paying attention or fell into a denial that couldn't survive a more recent interview.

Speaking with Rolling Stone on Saturday, Liu made it clear where she and her family stand.

"Our family is pretty liberal thanks to my father," she said.

Alysa Liu: “Our family is pretty liberal thanks to my father. Me and my family would go to protests. A lot of climate stuff, but mostly election things, Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, ICE protests. A ton of that stuff” pic.twitter.com/rrnY7U9nPV — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 7, 2026

"Me and my family would go to protests ... A lot of climate stuff, but mostly election things, Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, ICE protests. A ton of that stuff."

She's also in favor of things like fighting for what's right, speaking up, and "basic human rights." You know, standard left-wing terror campaigns.

The right started crashing out harder than an Olympic skater on Friday the 13th.

As these clips went viral on X—especially the latter—certain users tried to push the lie that the Black Lives Matter movement attacked Stop Asian Hate protests. Alysa Liu probably already knows that's false and also won't see their comments, but they continued to yell things at her moving image.

"And just like that, from America’s sweetheart to flat out gross," complained @savvyquark.

User @CptAncapistan was quick to deny her agency, writing, "wow, the teenager believes in the things she's told to believe, shocker."

Some of the more polished types, like conservative columnist Caroline Downey, pretended like it didn't bother them.

"Once again we don't really care because she didn't bring the woke BS into the Olympic arena itself," she claimed. "She stood for the flag and then draped herself in it after winning gold, so she's still ahead of most of the Left when it comes to patriotism frankly."

Meanwhile, Liu's people are busy gloating.

"MAGA really thought this girl was one of them," said @emkenobi.

"Conservatives hyped her up nonstop and now they’re learning she grew up going to BLM, climate, and Stop Asian Hate protests," @cryptiq0 summarized. "Awkward."

