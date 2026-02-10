U.S. Olympians are being asked how they feel about America. Here’s how they’re responding

Competing as a U.S. Olympian in 2026 has become a political test as much as a physical one.

At the Winter Games in Milan, reporters have repeatedly asked American athletes how they feel about representing the country amid domestic political turmoil.

Several medal hopefuls responded with broad statements about inclusivity and personal values, answers that were enough to trigger backlash from conservative commentators, with at least one athlete stepping away from social media after receiving threats.

Freestyle skier Svea Irving said: "It's definitely a tough time in our country right now," she said. "I just continue to represent my values, which is compassion and respect and love for others."

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin quoted the late President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, saying: "Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where we can all flourish, regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste, or any other social markers of difference."

"I'm really hoping to show up and represent my own values," she added. "Values of inclusivity, values of diversity and kindness and sharing, tenacity, work ethic."

Another freestyle skier, Hunter Hess, gave a rather vague statement about what he does not represent as a U.S. athlete.

Team USA freestyle skier Hunter Hess:



"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think," he said. "There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of."

"Just because I wear the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S."

Meanwhile, figure skater Amber Glenn was more explicit.

"It's been a hard time for the community overall in this administration," she said, referring to the LGBTQ+ population. "It isn’t the first time that we've had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights."

Figure skater Amber Glenn quits social media

Regardless of the Olympians' political stances, any answer they gave regarding U.S. current events would inevitably meet with hatred. Glenn got it the worst as a bisexual/pansexual woman who also said she won't shut up about politics and plans to use her platform for good.

She did, however, have to announce that she's stepping away from social media after receiving a "scary number" of threats and hateful comments.

"F*ck these ungrateful imbeciles," wrote @csmhahn under a clip of Glenn's statement. "Their behavior is traitorous."

Meanwhile, right-wing sports fans conveniently began to agree with the concept of white privilege.

"White athlete grows up in the richest, whitest ski town in Colorado, competes in richest, whitest sport on earth. Then lectures everyone on valuing 'diversity and inclusivity,' wrote "Freedom Enthusiast" @ThoughtCrimes80 on Shiffrin's words. "Perfection."

"It’s always the privileged white kids isn’t it?" said far-right pundit Tomi Lahren about Hunter Hess.

"These people are insufferable," said @TRobinsonNewEra. "Just do the skiing."

