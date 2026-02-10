Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

U.S. Olympians are being asked how they feel about America. Here’s how they’re responding

"Just because I wear the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S."

5:30 AM CST on February 10, 2026

Left: U.S. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn wearing a white hoodie and ballcap answering questions during a press conference. Right: U.S. Olympic freestyle skier Hunter Hess speaking into a microphone. Tweet text overlay from right-wing pundit Tomi Lahren reads, "It’s always the privileged white kids isn’t it?"
@AmberGlennDaily/X.com/@TomiLahren/X.com

Competing as a U.S. Olympian in 2026 has become a political test as much as a physical one.

Featured Video

At the Winter Games in Milan, reporters have repeatedly asked American athletes how they feel about representing the country amid domestic political turmoil.

Several medal hopefuls responded with broad statements about inclusivity and personal values, answers that were enough to trigger backlash from conservative commentators, with at least one athlete stepping away from social media after receiving threats.

Freestyle skier Svea Irving said: "It's definitely a tough time in our country right now," she said. "I just continue to represent my values, which is compassion and respect and love for others."

Advertisement

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin quoted the late President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, saying: "Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where we can all flourish, regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste, or any other social markers of difference."

"I'm really hoping to show up and represent my own values," she added. "Values of inclusivity, values of diversity and kindness and sharing, tenacity, work ethic."

Advertisement

Another freestyle skier, Hunter Hess, gave a rather vague statement about what he does not represent as a U.S. athlete.

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think," he said. "There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of."

"Just because I wear the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, figure skater Amber Glenn was more explicit.

"It's been a hard time for the community overall in this administration," she said, referring to the LGBTQ+ population. "It isn’t the first time that we've had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights."

Figure skater Amber Glenn quits social media

Advertisement

Regardless of the Olympians' political stances, any answer they gave regarding U.S. current events would inevitably meet with hatred. Glenn got it the worst as a bisexual/pansexual woman who also said she won't shut up about politics and plans to use her platform for good.

She did, however, have to announce that she's stepping away from social media after receiving a "scary number" of threats and hateful comments.

"F*ck these ungrateful imbeciles," wrote @csmhahn under a clip of Glenn's statement. "Their behavior is traitorous."

Meanwhile, right-wing sports fans conveniently began to agree with the concept of white privilege.

Advertisement
Tweet reading "White athlete grows up in the richest, whitest ski town in Colorado, competes in richest, whitest sport on earth. Then lectures everyone on valuing “diversity and inclusivity.” Perfection."
@ThoughtCrimes80/X

"White athlete grows up in the richest, whitest ski town in Colorado, competes in richest, whitest sport on earth. Then lectures everyone on valuing 'diversity and inclusivity,' wrote "Freedom Enthusiast" @ThoughtCrimes80 on Shiffrin's words. "Perfection."

"It’s always the privileged white kids isn’t it?" said far-right pundit Tomi Lahren about Hunter Hess.

Tweet reading "USA Olympic Skier Hunter Hess: “It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now… Just because I wear the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S.” These people are insufferable. Just do the skiing. Just do the f*cking skiing"
@TRobinsonNewEra/X
Advertisement

"These people are insufferable," said @TRobinsonNewEra. "Just do the skiing."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“Insanely embarrassing”: Woman stages Bad Bunny “protest” from the nosebleeds…at the Super Bowl

The concept of paying for a ticket for a performance you're "boycotting"...

February 10, 2026
Tech

“Pointlessly forcing the use of this ungodly technology”: Netflix viewers disgusted by AI recreations in Lucy Letby true crime doc

Another day, another unfortunate AI story in Hollywood.

February 10, 2026
Entertainment

“The main character of this whole universe”: Krypto’s backstory teased in the latest “Supergirl” teaser

Super Bowl Sunday was filled with exciting movie trailers, including one for Supergirl.

February 10, 2026
Trending

Adin Ross says he bought the “Breaking Bad” house—but did he really?

Evidence suggests this isn't true—at least yet.

February 9, 2026
Entertainment

“Drop the collab”: Pokémon fans say Lady Gaga’s duet with Jigglypuff is a dream come true—and they want more

The song is only a few seconds long but clearly resonated.

February 9, 2026
Viral Politics

“Can’t get past the camo jeggings”: Jan 6 rioter Jake Lang kicks anti-ICE sculpture, gets arrested, gets meme’d

Oops!

February 9, 2026
Advertisement