A Trump supporter complained on TikTok that politics followed her all the way to a pub in Ireland. But instead of sympathy, she found herself getting roasted on social media for what many dubbed her "crocodile tears."

The TikToker, @lawcroxnotn, posted a video about a tense exchange in a Northern Ireland bar. She said she and her husband simply wanted to relax during their vacation. Instead, she claimed locals confronted them after learning they were American.

A pub conversation turned into a political debate

In the original clip, @lawcroxnotn described walking into a bar while world news played on TV. "I walked in with my husband to the central bar, and I immediately noticed that they had the world news on," she said. "Rightfully so. There's a lot of crazy things going on in this world."

She then recalled how the conversation started. According to her, a man quickly asked about her nationality. "And the gentleman said, 'Are you American?' And I said, 'Yes, we're American,'" she explained.

"And I'm not lying to you when I say it instantly went from, 'Yes, I'm American,' to, 'Well, who'd you vote for?'"

She said she avoided the question, instead telling the man she wanted a politics-free evening. She later explained that the discussion continued as people kept drinking and reacting to the news.

Although she admitted the comments were not directed at her personally, she said the tone became increasingly hostile.

"Because the news was on and because people tend to drink in pubs," she said tearfully, "the more upset they were getting and the more nasty the comments began to come."

TikTok creator questions why OP wouldn’t name her vote

Soon after the clip circulated, another TikToker responded with a blunt response. Mandy Rae (@pottymouthpollyanna) stitched response challenged the entire premise of the complaint.

"Wait, so they accused you of being a bad person just because you're from the United States?" she asked sarcastically early in the video. Then she pressed the central question: why wouldn’t the traveler simply say who she voted for?

"Oh, so they didn't actually accuse you of anything, you just didn't wanna answer a question?" Mandy Rae said.

Later, she contrasted that hesitation with her own political openness. Mandy Rae said, "At no point has anyone ever asked me who I voted for, and I not just said confidently Kamala Harris or Joe Biden or Barack Obama."

"You tried to escape all of it. To go on holiday. Congratulations, you're allowed to go on vacation. But you're not a f*cking victim because of who you chose to vote for," she ended the video.

Shortly after she went viral, @lawcroxnotn set her TikTok account to private.

Meanwhile, reactions poured in across social media. Many commenters treated the story as an example of Americans discovering how their politics travel with them.

"Ohhhh nooooo…not Trump voters traveling to Europe and then getting upsettypants when they’re asked who they voted for," wrote @AllisonRFloyd on X. "Actions, mean consequences."

Ohhhh nooooo…not Trump voters traveling to Europe and then getting upsettypants when they’re asked who they voted for, and then things get icy or hostile when they refuse to answer because not answering means they clocked you and you’re not welcome.



Actions, mean consequences. — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) March 9, 2026

Others leaned into the irony. One user joked that videos of MAGA tourists facing criticism abroad had become her "favorite genre of TikTok right now."

My favorite genre of TikTok right now is MAGA tourists abroad complaining about how they are treated once the locals immediately clock them as MAGA. This one is fucking Ireland of all places lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/ZBS3XIsfBs — Lydia Kauppi (@lydiakauppi) March 8, 2026

Mandy Rae did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

