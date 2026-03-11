Community fans know Donald Glover has the range to play anything, including a famous Nintendo dinosaur.

Glover is known for many creative efforts, such as his musical alter ego Childish Gambino, creating the hit series Atlanta, and playing young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, many fans knew him first as Troy Barnes in Community.

On April 1st, Glover will be making his debut as Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The character was revealed to be a part of the film back in January, and Glover was announced as the voice actor this week.

anyone saying "how did donald glover make these noises" has CLEARLY never seen Community https://t.co/N4o12El9Bg — Radical Funky Kong Facts (@funkykongfac) March 11, 2026

The interesting thing about Yoshi is that he doesn't really talk aside from saying his own name a la Groot. He also has some signature noises in the video games. Now that the word is out who is playing the beloved character in the film, fans are showing their appreciation for Glover and reminiscing about his Community days.

Interestingly, Glover isn't the only Community alum to voice a character in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Luis Guzmán, who played himself on the comedy series, is voicing Wart. Meanwhile, Brie Larson, who played Rachel in three episodes of the show, is voicing Rosalina.

Fans react to Donald Glover playing Yoshi

While some Nintendo purists were hoping game voice actor Kazumi Totaka would return to play Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, most people are hyped about Glover's involvement. Many are impressed with his Yoshi sounds and are excited to see the character come to life on the big screen.

I think people forget that both of these guys are Donald Glover. I wholeheartedly believe the guy on the left can voice Yoshi https://t.co/jN7AQl2KfH pic.twitter.com/IBhYWaYfXd — Hank McPym (@HankMcPym) March 10, 2026

"Guys, he started out in comedy. Donald Glover was a COMEDIAN FIRST. HES AN ALUMNI OF THE UPRIGHT CITIZENS BRIGADE. HE WAS ALWAYS GONNA KILL THIS ROLE," @NOT_DlNER explained on X.

"If you gave me a hundred guesses, I would never have figured out that Donald Glover is Yoshi," @SonicBoomFunny admitted.

"Donald Glover is literally Marshall Lee from Adventure Time??? The guy voice acts in a lot of [expletive]. Just say you don't like him and move on," @SchmarvinHarv replied to a hater.

"He's actually legit and a fan. He's a talented dude and [I] expect him to be great," @theswitchbit shared.

"This makes me realize that no matter who we fancast as Wario and Waluigi, the real casting probably will be out of left field, but also make sense? Danny Pudi as Waluigi?" u/whiteshark70 suggested on Reddit.

"Alison Brie as Daisy, just get the whole Community cast in," u/whiteshark70 replied.

"The Community cast will do literally anything before shooting the movie," u/Ok-Pepper-5482 joked.

