Nintendo released the first look at Yoshi in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” and gamers approve

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is heading to theatres on April 1st, and it's set to feature everyone's favorite Nintendo dinosaur: Yoshi.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in 2023 and became a smash hit. The animated film earned over $1 billion at the box office and is now the most successful film ever based on a video game. It's no surprise a sequel is on the way.

This weekend, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct that shared a new trailer for the film, which features Yoshi. You can check it out below:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will see the return of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Newcomers to the franchise include Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

Mario fans react to Yoshi news

Currently, it's unclear who is voicing Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Considering the character doesn't really talk in the games, many are hoping game voice actor Kazumi Totaka will return to the role to make the character's signature sounds.

Either way, people are pretty stoked about the green dino coming to the big screen. You can view some reactions from fans below...

YOSHI IS SO ADORABLE HERE OMG pic.twitter.com/nltB7EC8TD — BEEP (@kristanovva) January 26, 2026

The cutest.

That direct was literally Nintendo going "ALRIGHT FINE HERE'S YOSHI NOW SHUT UP" pic.twitter.com/pYPXzEWdP9 — Owen ? (@Ovirtuous_) January 25, 2026

They gave the people what they wanted.

The way yoshi holding the gun here is the most badass thug gangster shit ever pic.twitter.com/2IPxTyAKPA — FactsTV?? (@OldFashiondDino) January 25, 2026

He's cute AND cool.

Yeah the voice direction for Yoshi is great pic.twitter.com/6oau2lbrGv — DJam (@OfficialDJam1) January 25, 2026

We can't stop laughing.

LOOK AT HIM.

I know Aaron and Michael said they approach Mario with an entirely different, more action/adventure direction than TTG.



I am fully aware of that.



But to bring in the realistic Dinosaur from Odyssey for a cameo in the movie and have him juxtaposed with Yoshi is funny as fuck. pic.twitter.com/9o9Oss2WXt — Weird-O ? (@Wierd_o78033920) January 25, 2026

An interesting choice.

NINTENDO IS COOKING WITH YOSHI IN THIS MOVIE! pic.twitter.com/f1zOkO1Ogs — ?SpeederLight? (@SpeederLight1) January 25, 2026

Nintendo did this one right.

“this trailer doesn’t tell me anything about the movie” ITS YOSHI ITS A FIRST LOOK AT YOSHI https://t.co/5MEQ2ZRkzO pic.twitter.com/WtjPb4qPgp — Carlos (@SomeKirbyFan) January 25, 2026

It's all for him.

They woke us up just to confirm Yoshi’s in the movie



Love it haha pic.twitter.com/OmDuUj3zLC — Dingus (Comms Open) (@DingityDingus) January 25, 2026

The galaxy is ready.

I’m sooooo maternal over yoshi I can’t

pic.twitter.com/WdVTixjmxi — J ♡ (@juuxiie2) January 25, 2026

We must protect him.

