Nintendo released the first look at Yoshi in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” and gamers approve

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is heading to theatres on April 1st, and it's set to feature everyone's favorite Nintendo dinosaur: Yoshi.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in 2023 and became a smash hit. The animated film earned over $1 billion at the box office and is now the most successful film ever based on a video game. It's no surprise a sequel is on the way.
This weekend, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct that shared a new trailer for the film, which features Yoshi. You can check it out below:
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will see the return of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.
Newcomers to the franchise include Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Brie Larson as Rosalina.
Mario fans react to Yoshi news
Currently, it's unclear who is voicing Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Considering the character doesn't really talk in the games, many are hoping game voice actor Kazumi Totaka will return to the role to make the character's signature sounds.
Either way, people are pretty stoked about the green dino coming to the big screen. You can view some reactions from fans below...
The cutest.
They gave the people what they wanted.
He's cute AND cool.
We can't stop laughing.
LOOK AT HIM.
An interesting choice.
Nintendo did this one right.
It's all for him.
The galaxy is ready.
We must protect him.
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.