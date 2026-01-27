Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

Nintendo released the first look at Yoshi in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” and gamers approve

People are pretty stoked about the green dino coming to the big screen.

5:00 PM CST on January 27, 2026

yoshi in super mario galaxy movie
Nintendo of America/YouTube/Universal Pictures/@SpeederLight1/X

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is heading to theatres on April 1st, and it's set to feature everyone's favorite Nintendo dinosaur: Yoshi.

Featured Video

Nintendo of America/YouTube

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in 2023 and became a smash hit. The animated film earned over $1 billion at the box office and is now the most successful film ever based on a video game. It's no surprise a sequel is on the way.

This weekend, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct that shared a new trailer for the film, which features Yoshi. You can check it out below:

Advertisement

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will see the return of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Newcomers to the franchise include Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

Mario fans react to Yoshi news

Advertisement

Currently, it's unclear who is voicing Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Considering the character doesn't really talk in the games, many are hoping game voice actor Kazumi Totaka will return to the role to make the character's signature sounds.

Either way, people are pretty stoked about the green dino coming to the big screen. You can view some reactions from fans below...

The cutest.

Advertisement

They gave the people what they wanted.

He's cute AND cool.

Advertisement

We can't stop laughing.

LOOK AT HIM.

Advertisement

An interesting choice.

Nintendo did this one right.

Advertisement

It's all for him.

The galaxy is ready.

Advertisement

We must protect him.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“Free tickets + $50”: Craigslist ad offers cash to anyone willing to sit through the “Melania” documentary

"Must remain in seats for entirety of film."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“What a surprise”: Nicki Minaj’s fans grapple with Trump appearance and gifted Trump Gold Card

"Per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“Not an SNL skit”: Treasury Secretary says skip birthday gifts and put kids’ money into “Trump Accounts”

What could possibly go wrong?

January 29, 2026
Entertainment

“Stop teasing”: Fans think James Gunn is teasing Martian Manhunter’s addition to the DCU in his latest update

The fan casting has already begun.

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Misses the whole point”: Players are pushing back on the trend of AI-altered “Animal Crossing” edits

"Mine may not be as pretty, but at least they're not AI!"

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Real will always win”: Humans are recreating the “AI baby dance” without using AI to prove a point

Shots fired at AI.

January 29, 2026
Advertisement