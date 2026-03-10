Reports of 10-foot hairy figures in the Ohio woods have Bigfoot watchers buzzing

A string of strange sightings of large, dark, and hairy figures in Ohio has Bigfoot investigators more riled up than they've been in decades. According to the Bigfoot Society, as of Tuesday morning, at least six locals have reported spotting something in the woods that could be a giant hairy ape man.

Even for those who don't necessarily believe, this is a fun distraction from an otherwise pretty unfun global situation.

Six Bigfoot reports in 2026

On Monday, the official X account for the Bigfoot Society reported five potential sightings within 96 hours across Portage County, Ohio. Witnesses described a black or brown figure ranging from six to 10 feet tall, leading the society to suggest that we're dealing with "a family group or multiple subjects."

? MAJOR BIGFOOT SURGE: PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO ?



Something is moving through the Headwaters Trail greenbelt. The Bigfoot Society is tracking an unprecedented cluster of activity—5 high-credibility reports in just 96 hours. ?



From Mantua to Windham, we are seeing a documented… pic.twitter.com/PIPubyOXP6 — Bigfoot Society (@bigfoot_society) March 10, 2026

Is there a baby Sasquatch? Please say there's a baby Sasquatch.

The next morning, the Bigfoot watch group claimed that the Bigfeet have crossed the boundary into Trumbull County as the sightings moved eastward. This sixth one involved a dog.

? TRUMBULL COUNTY BIGFOOT: THE SURGE IS MOVING EAST ?



The Portage County Surge has officially crossed the county line. At 4:00 AM this morning, we received our 6th high-credibility report in just four days. The activity has now moved into Newton Township, just outside of… pic.twitter.com/j10cZjXORT — Bigfoot Society (@bigfoot_society) March 10, 2026

"The witness observed a massive black shadow—estimated between 8 and 10 feet tall—crashing through the brush," the account wrote. "The witness was clear: this was 'way bigger than a bear.'"

"The most chilling detail? Once back inside, this brave German Shepherd—a breed known for its courage—was visibly shaking with fear."

Other qualities reported in these creatures include:

High situational awareness

Deep, vibrating grunts

Heavy, rhythmic footsteps

A long, "stilt-like" stride

Turning the shoulders instead of the neck to look behind it

A strong, musky scent

Of course, it wouldn't be a Bigfoot sighting without the big muddy footprints.

Is Bigfoot really in Ohio?

Keep dreaming if it makes you happy, but if these sightings are real, no witnesses reported them to the cops. According to the local paper the Canton Repository, the Portage County Sheriff's Office received no reports about a Sasquatch or any other large, frightening creature over the weekend.

Regardless, as the news spread beyond the Bigfoot bubble, X users started having fun with it. They needed something silly like this.

Popular silly-poster @uncledoomer kicked it off by writing, "finally, a situation worth monitoring."

"But can he play left tackle for the Browns?" asked sports media personality Nicke Pedone.

"I HAVE BEEN TO THESE PLACES RECENTLY AND YES I LIVE IN PORTAGE COUNTY BUT I AM NOT BIGFOOT," sports commentator Ken Carman assured fans.

Merriam-Webster got in on the hype with a little history lesson.

"‘Sasquatch’ comes from ‘sésq̓əc,’ a word in Halkomelem, a Salishan language of southwestern British Columbia," the account explained.

"Its use in English predates its synonym ‘bigfoot’ by about a half-century."

While most people don't take Bigfoot sightings seriously, there's a kind of passive acceptance vibe around this hype captured by that one meme.

"What the hell, sure." The official line of the 2020s.

