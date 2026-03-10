A new egg-cooking trend called frambled eggs (not a typo) is picking up traction on TikTok, promising the best of both breakfast worlds.

The technique—part fried egg, part scramble—keeps the yolks intact while the whites cook, letting diners break the runny center whenever they want.

How to make frambled eggs

"Frambled" is a cross between fried and scrambled—two egg preparation techniques once thought incompatible. It looks a lot like normal scrambling, but keeps the yolks intact until after plating. You can then break the yellows at your leisure.

TikToker @bussyrelate has drawn over 20 million views since late January with a video asking, "Did I just invent something?"

She added that she "can never decide between scrambled or over easy this is a game changer."

In February, @maya.gott racked up nearly 15 million views with her own post, adding cheese into the mix. The caption gives a "shoutout to the girl who posted about her frambled eggs because i'm obsessed and this is the only way i'll cook eggs now."

@maya.gott in an egg era rn but who knows how long this will last before i actually cant even be in the same vicinity as eggs again tho ♬ Club Penguin Pizza Parlor - Cozy Penguin

As the videos demonstrate, frambled eggs take advantage of the technique of cracking eggs directly into a heated pan in order to keep the yolks intact until later. Scrambling aficionados will whisk the eggs right in the pan instead of in a bowl, and with frambling, you just don't do that part.

Instead, gently scramble the whites and any leaking yolk with a fork or whisk until sufficiently cooked. The results go well on a piece of toast or atop hash browns. Be warned, however—runny eggs come with a risk of Salmonella.

The hashtag #frambledeggs only has 22 videos so far, but the TikTok trend seems to be catching on.

Frambled egg history

The first mentions of frambled eggs online go back over a decade. In the 2010s, the term referred to delaying breaking the yolks in the pan and going easy on the scrambling, resulting in yellow streaks in the white. Advocates promise this makes for fluffier, more buttery scrambled eggs.

In 2021, TikToker @debraforgeorgia reported that this is the normal way they make the dish in parts of Mexico.

"When we lived in Mexico City, these were just called 'eggs,'" she said. "Bascially scrambled eggs, but instead of beating them together first, you just let them cook a little bit streaky."

Cut to 2026, and more accounts are trying to make frambled eggs the new way. Some commenters who already knew call it the "sunny scramble." Others are waking up to a whole new morning.

"As a yolk baddie myself this is a game changer," wrote TikTok commenter @wildlyunconventional.

"I love how we all collectively just realized, this is free will," said @xxgorebaexx.

"We got a new egg style before grand theft auto 6," joked @laurenb0611.

