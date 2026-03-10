YouTube viewers are pushing back against a new update to the platform’s television app that will introduce longer, unskippable ads.

In a March 2 post on Google’s Ads & Commerce blog aimed at advertisers, the company outlined plans to expand ad formats on connected TVs—including 30-second spots that can’t be skipped unless viewers subscribe to YouTube Premium.

Previously, the app allowed users to skip ads (which varied in length) after a few seconds.

The longer, unskippable ad format is a response to these viewing habits, designed to help advertisers meet audiences where and how they enjoy the platform.

Users are not happy with the change, believing that the increased corporatization of YouTube—once an important part of early internet counterculture—has permanently changed the platform they once loved.

"YouTube about to reduce the time I spend watching YouTube. I guess it will be good for my health," read one comment, in response to the news.

"YouTube cares about us so much that they are forcing us off it," read another.

"I'm starting to think the end of the internet may be a good thing for us actually," another commented.

So basically, companies pay Youtube to show ads and we pay Youtube to not show ads pic.twitter.com/u1Siw0fW45 — ???✯ (@_Gottalovezik) March 9, 2026

"Rinse, repeat, profit"

Longer ads and unskippable ads have long been a point of contention for users, and have escalated as YouTube continues to crack down on ad blockers while promoting YouTube Premium subscriptions.

Still, YouTube continues to be a huge revenue-maker, netting an estimated $62 billion in 2025. Because of this, financial research firm MoffettNathanson declared YouTube the “new king of all media."

But users are critical of the platform for changes that put profit first, sharing their low expectations of the company.

no ads, no youtube shorts, just vibes and music https://t.co/cqheTgczaT — ☆ DIOR ⁷☆ (@prxncesss_jpgg) March 4, 2026

"They keep increasing ads without losing revenue. They'll find a breaking point, back off, and sit there for a while. Then people will get used to that, then they'll increase ads," one Reddit user wrote of the changes. "Rinse, repeat, profit."

The Daily Dot has reached out to YouTube's press room via email. The company did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

