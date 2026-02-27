Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Tech

“Dystopian stuff here”: Twitch’s new “skippable ads experiment” forces users to watch ads they can’t click away from

"What's next? Forced interaction to skip ads?"

9:00 AM CST on February 27, 2026

Twitch screenshot saying 'hey come back! this commerical cant play while you're away"
Twitch

Twitch has once again amassed controversy after testing a new type of ad when viewers watch a stream.

Featured Video

These new ads, which were first rolled out as a test earlier this month, occur when the stream is paused. Moreover, when the ad is minimized or muted, non-ad interstitials appear, which replace the ad that would otherwise be shown. In short, users have no escape from these ads.

In an X post explaining the change, Twitch said it was running this experiment as part of a goal to make adverts "less intrusive."

However, intrusion might not be the problem.

Advertisement

Viewers have slammed the changes

Countless Twitch users have called out the innovation for causing streams to run behind.

One user, who shared a screenshot of the new test in action, wrote: "Twitch continues to deteriorate as a platform because what do you mean I can't TAB OUT TO MY SECOND MONITOR DURING THE AD BREAK I NEED TO FOCUS THE TAB AND THE WINDOW FOR THE AD TO PLAY??????" Then, addressing/tagging Twitch directly, the user added: "What the f**k is wrong with you?"

Advertisement

"So now Twitch wants your data AND wants to force you to watch ads, or they'll pause the stream until you come back to watch the AD," a second complained.

So now twitch wants your data AND wants to force you to watch ads or they'll pause the stream until you come back to watch the ADYou WILL watch the adYou will NOT enjoy your content until you watch the adPlease watch the adWatch the adWATCH THE ADYOU WILL WATCH THE AD
@MaplePrism/X

Meanwhile, a third user pointed out a certain irony, writing: "They be doing [expletive] like this to the people who actually watch the ads, but they still haven't fixed blocking the ads entirely."

And a fourth complained: "5 ads in a row on Twitch is crazy guys srsly. Like I rlly wanna support my favourite creators but seeing “1 of 5” is rlly disheartening."

Advertisement
@DehosD/X

Meanwhile, a fifth admitted: "I actively mute ads and look away from the TV or my phone when they run, it's almost a sport for me. This is more than enough for me to abandon a platform completely, insane dystopian stuff here."

In order to avoid these ads, users have the option to pay for Twitch Turbo or Twitch Prime.

Advertisement

But as a sixth user pointed out, the chances of that happening are unlikely. "I find it interesting that these platforms KNOW the people on them hate ads, and most will *not* open up their wallets for Twitch Prime just to not see ads everywhere. But they still do it," they wrote.

"Guys. This is an abysmal change. Are your advertisers requiring that the user not only be distributed ads, but they have to be WATCHING them? What's next? Forced interaction to skip ads?"

Twitch didn't immediately respond to The Daily Dot's request for comment via email.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

Jonathan Majors steps back into acting with Daily Wire production being called the “anti-woke ‘Sinners'”

"We are getting dangerously close to being able to cast an entire OCEAN'S ELEVEN with canceled actors."

February 27, 2026
Culture

What’s a Gen Z Karen? They don’t complain to the manager—they cancel you online

Gen Z's version of a Karen might be the comment section.

February 27, 2026
Entertainment

A24’s “Backrooms” trailer drops, based on the creepypasta YouTube series of the same name

People are ready to be scared.

February 27, 2026
Entertainment

“Breaking Bad” episode loses its perfect score on IMDb after review bomb fandom war

"Find a safer fandom to play with."

February 27, 2026
Trending

“This has radicalized me”: AMC Theaters to reserve “best seats” for premium members. Everyone hates it

"Nobody asked for this!"

February 27, 2026
Trending

“That $15 wash just cost y’all $150K”: Truck owner enters car wash without emptying the bed. Then the machine breaks down

"Congrats, you just bought a car wash!"

February 27, 2026
Advertisement