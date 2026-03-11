Justin Long and John Hodgman reunited for an Ozempic commercial, of all things, and people have a lot of feelings about it.

In the 2000s, Long and Hodgman famously starred in commercials for Apple's "Get a Mac" campaign. Considering their last ad together aired in 2009, the reunion is garnering a lot of responses.

Long is an actor best known for films like Galaxy Quest, Dodgeball, Accepted, and, more recently, Barbarian. Hodgman is an author and humorist known for his work as a contributor on The Daily Show.

Fans react to Long and Hodgeman's reunion

The internet has a lot of feelings about the new ad. On one hand, folks are loving the throwback to the old Mac commercials. It's also making a lot of millennials feel old. On the other hand, some people aren't thrilled to see their faves peddling a weight loss drug.

"Can’t emphasize enough how awesome this job is for John and Justin Long. I’d be thrilled to get a job like this. Great news for these dudes," u/JesseThorn

wrote on Reddit.

"I know that everyone has to get their bag, but this makes me sad," u/tencentblues added.

"As you two have always been extremely mindful of what ads you represent, this feels outside of his usual good intentions. The weight loss industry is insane, and I think pretty inarguably detrimental. Love you guys, just as a fat person, it’s kind of a bummer," u/danstem shared.

"You guys are acting like they're promoting sports gambling or something that's actually addictive or immoral. As someone with diabetes, these medicines have really changed my life for the better and have given me the opportunity to get healthy and make it easier to improve my diet and exercise," u/TheBrickening argued.

"I mean, yeah. This is my demographic. I remember the meme. I'm getting old and fat now. So are those guys. It's effective marketing. It seems targeted at me specifically," @Cerealbox0 wrote on X.

"I swear I see ads for Ozempic everywhere now, I genuinely don’t understand ads for drugs. My doctor is supposed to tell me what to take, not the other way around, right?" @MathesonStep added.

