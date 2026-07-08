A viral video shared on X is drawing attention for highlighting the 27-year friendship between a man and his blind friend, Angelo, as the pair make their weekly trip to church together.

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Wait he’s blind they said?? How n who walked him down the stairs?? Or am I blind ? — kalu samuel obeya (@kalu_samuel_) July 7, 2026

The video starts by showing the man picking Angelo up to go to church with him. They talk about the suit and tie he’s wearing, and Angelo notes how the socks he is wearing were given to him by his friend. The video shows Angelo preparing for church independently before his friend adjusts his tie.

His friend asks the blind man what his favorite thing about church is, and Angelo responds by saying he loves learning new things and spending time with the other churchgoers. Text on the video pops up saying that Angelo is very popular at church. The video describes Angelo as popular among fellow churchgoers.

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These two have been friends for 27 years and are still in the habit of going to church and spending time together. The rest of the video shows Angelo playing the piano, eating a delicious lunch together, and wraps up with the man bringing his blind friend home. The man shares how lucky he is to have a friend like Angelo in his life.

Being Blind Doesn't Stop Angelo From Living a Normal Life

People had a lot to say about this video in the comment section. “27 years. He still takes his blind friend to church. In a world where people walk away so easily, this kind of loyalty is rare,” the video’s caption read. “Some friendships are truly family.” X users seemed to agree with this assessment.

“This is so heartwarming, true friends are rare,” wrote one commenter. The original poster responded, “True friendship is hard to keep.”

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Another user said, “There are some friends that sticks closer more than a brother. This loyalty for 27 years is unbeatable.” The original poster added that nothing could beat this friendship.

Others were impressed by how independent Angelo is. Although he relied on his friend for a little bit of help, he navigated life just fine on his own. It shows how adaptable people can be, even when things are far from perfect.

“Wait he’s blind they said?? How n who walked him down the stairs?? Or am I blind ?,” someone asked in the comment section. OP wrote back, “Blind people move around with their minds.” Another person replied, “Close your eyes and grab the railing and tap your foot on each step as you go down. Have you ever closed your eyes on your own home and try to figure out how you manage blind.”

Overall, people on X were moved by this enduring friendship. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details shared in the X post. The article is based on the video and comments shared by the account.