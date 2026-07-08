Days after the United States marked its 250th Independence Day on July 4, X user @EndWokeness re-shared a video of a UK visitor in awe of how safe he feels walking the streets of Tennessee compared to his home country.

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The video has received nearly 800,000 views, and it couldn't have come at a better time as Americans in the comment section are using his testimony to reinforce why the United States is considered the "land of the free, home of the brave."

British man in TN: "Walking around. This is so unreal. Nobody is trying to snatch my phone. Greatest country." pic.twitter.com/3ZWc50BiHy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 6, 2026

The video began with the man in the video, who identifies himself as being from the UK and appears to have a Scottish accent, sharing his firsthand experience since visiting the state of Tennessee. He said, "We're walking around, nobody's attacking us. Like. . . This is unreal. Nobody's trying to snatch my watch. Nobody's trying to take my phone out of my hand."

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He described feeling safe while visiting Tennessee. This led some in the comments to wonder what's been going on in his neck of the woods. Assuming he's Scottish based on his accent, let's take a look at the crime statistics from Scotland.

According to a report from BBC, in the early 2000s, a person was three times more likely to be assaulted in Scotland than in the US. Between 2003-2005, the city of Glasgow in Scotland reported the highest murder rate of any country in Europe. During that same period, the United Nations declared Scotland the most violent country in the developed world.

So, if this man has lived through these eras in Scotland's history, it's no wonder he feels a drastic change in America. However, the level of safety you feel depends heavily on the state you're in.

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One commenter reacted, "Drive down to the bluffs in Atlanta and he will change his tune." According to statistics from USAFacts, Tennessee's violent crime rates have decreased by almost 15% between 2004-2024.

The feeling of safety in a particular state would also depend on the customs, values, and legislation of that state. One commenter said, "Brought to you by the 2nd Amendment. An armed society is a polite society."

Commenters Debate Whether Other States Would Feel as Safe

Later in the video, the man said that the people were friendly and that he would be coming back in the near future, because "America is the greatest damn country on earth, and anyone who says otherwise is a God**** imbecile."

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Some comments alluded to the idea that Tennessee felt safe to the UK visitor because it's a gun-friendly state. One commenter wrote, "Home invasion pretty rare here too cause you can get your a** shot."

But not all states are gun-friendly, although they all follow the 2nd amendment. For example, New York and California have strict regulation for gun-ownership. Unlike states like Texas, Florida, and Tennessee, which have more relaxed laws when it comes to gun ownership.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the visitor's claims or the circumstances shown in the video. The article is based on the user's remarks in the viral clip and public reactions shared on X.