Woman Requests MTA Incident Report After Reported Slip on Bus

A viral video shared on X is drawing attention after a woman said she slipped on the wet floor of an MTA bus and repeatedly asked the driver for a copy of the incident report. In this video, uploaded by X user @ImMeme0, a woman claimed to have slipped and injured herself on the floor of a MTA bus because it was wet.

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According to the video the wet floor was caused by the passengers' shoes trailing in water from the rain outside. Instead of being concerned about her "injuries," she chose to demand a copy of the accident report from the bus driver after the EMT was called to the scene.

Woman demanded that a NYC bus driver to give her a report after she slipped on the bus floor, which was wet from passengers tracking in rainwater on their shoes.



Funny how she didn’t seem hurt or ask for an ambulance. It looked more like she was hoping for a paycheck than… pic.twitter.com/XUlV9qoXpY — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) July 7, 2026

The woman's request for a copy of the accident report quickly became a point of debate online. After reporting that she had slipped, she asked the driver multiple times for a copy of the report. Some commenters viewed the request as evidence she was preparing for a legal claim, although that remains unverified.

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When the bus driver replied, "Ma'am, I'm not going to give you nothing. You see? I write my report in there. That's it," she pressed even further. She persisted, "So you gotta give me a copy of that report!"

But the bus driver stood his ground and said, "No. I'm not gonna give you nothing ma'am. That's not how it works." To some commenters, it appears as though this woman was being difficult and looking for a quick payout from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

However, according to a report from Cassisi & Cassisi P.C., the woman responded correctly in this situation. The law firm states that the first steps to take after a slip and fall injury on a public transit system such as the MTA is to:

1.) Seek medical attention as this is to ensure the health of the passenger. Some injuries may be internal or the symptoms may be delayed in showing.

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2.) Report the accident immediately by notifying the manager or owner of the property where the fall occurred, which in this case was the bus driver. The injured passenger should also ensure that they get a copy of the accident report for their records.

The firm's guidance recommends requesting an incident report following a reported slip-and-fall.

Commenters Debated the Driver's Response

In the video, an EMT worker can clearly be seen standing between the woman and the driver, which means that the ambulance was called to the scene. Immediately after the accident report was made, she asked for a copy, which aligns with guidance published by the law firm cited above.

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One X commenter wrote, "The MTA runs their busses with minimum insurance coverage, illegally. This is why he's refusing to provide the incident report, illegally."

Image Credit: (L) X/@ImMeme0 (R) Magnific AI

After the driver denied giving her a copy of the accident report a second time, she said, "So you make me injure myself and you can't give me the report?" To that, the driver asked, "I made you injure yourself?" The driver denied responsibility for the woman's fall.

The woman then retorted, "Yes! Because the whole bus is wet." The driver responded, "It's raining. People are walking inside of the bus." She then asked him if she was the one responsible for throwing herself down, which he didn't respond to directly.

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However, the driver did inform her that if she wanted to go with the ambulance, she would need to get the incident report from 211, a hotline for Essential Community Services. She eventually agreed.

Commenters remained divided, with some supporting the woman's request for documentation and others siding with the driver.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the incident shown in the video. The report is based on the footage shared on X and publicly available information about accident reporting procedures.