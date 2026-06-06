“I Live in KC and Have Never Seen This”: Glowing Shopping Cart in a Kansas City Home Has Reddit Excited to Drive By

A glowing shopping cart located in a home in Kansas City has taken Reddit by storm. The picture was shared on the subreddit r/mildlyinteresting by u/Prince-Minikid, where it drew more than 9,600 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.

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The picture featured a quaint house with the shopping cart emitting a blue-ish glow in the middle of the home, in the dark. Naturally, the picture appeared to have been taken at night. The user said the picture was taken around November 2025.

The user did not clarify why it was posted months later, but the picture still took Reddit by storm. Since sharing the picture, the post has gained 9,600 upvotes and nearly 300 comments. It is quickly going viral.

One commenter said they had noticed something similar in their neighborhood but did not specify whether it was in Kansas City or elsewhere. According to u/IncredibleBulk2, the glowing shopping cart was a Black Friday display.

The user said, “They change with the seasons and based on events.” The OP responded to the user and said it made sense, and wondered what other glow-in-the-dark objects would be installed.

To this, the other Redditor said there was even a ‘Chuck Norris-Easter rendition “prophesying” the late actor’s return. The user also mentioned seeing similar contraptions over the span of fourteen years.

Kansas City Redditors Reacted With Delight — and Some Confusion

Many Redditors appreciated the context and gushed over the installation in the house, similar to the cart. They each continued sharing their thoughts about the post.”

A user said, “I live in KC & have never seen this! I’m excited to find it and drive by!” Another user claiming to be living in the same area as the installation was propped up said, “I live in this area, they change it up to different things.”

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Another said, “Honestly, I love this kind of chaotic suburban energy. Seasonal yard displays are like the neighborhood’s live sitcom.” The same user added, “I’d be low-key excited to see what they put up every time.”

One more user said, “It used to be that you’d put a blue light on your porch. I guess people are getting more brazen in today’s age. That house is a hook-up.” A final user said, “This modern indoor lighting is getting weird!”

Many continued commenting with GIFs and stickers, sharing their amazement over the glowing cart in Kansas City.

This article is a reflection of @Prince-Minikid's account on Reddit. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details in the above article. The location mentioned is not confirmed.