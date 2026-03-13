Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton just dropped some new merchandise referencing a line from a hearing related to the Epstein files. Upon learning that Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert leaked a photo of her there, she stormed out, expressing that she didn't care if the panel held her in contempt.

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"You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home," she said.

While this played well with her fans, some find the related merch distasteful.

Hillary Clinton's Epstein hearing merch

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Footage from the late February hearing started spreading on social media last week. As Clinton answered questions and categorically denied having any direct connection to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, her advisor interrupted after spotting a certain photo on X.

?BREAKING: The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee.



This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy.



Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/mPtUyA4u5i — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2026

Nick Merrill had found right-wing personality Benny Johnson's post showing Clinton at the hearing and claiming that she "does not look happy." He tagged Boebert in the tweet, who soon admitted to sending the photo to Johnson.

"If you guys are doing that, I am done," said Clinton. "You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior."

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You can hear Boebert saying that she took the photo before the hearing began, which did not placate the former presidential candidate.

"It doesn't matter. We are all abiding by the same rules!"

Hillary Clinton finding out Lauren Boebert is posting photos of her testimony: "If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. this is just typical behavior... We all are abiding by the same rules."



Boebert: "I... I will… pic.twitter.com/WtmMwQo6aY — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 2, 2026

Boebert quickly replied with "I will take it down." The photo remains up to this day.

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Clinton's "Onward Together" merch store is now selling $55 sweatshirts and $35 hats with the phrase "hold me in contempt until the cows come home." The old idiom about the cows basically means "for a long or indefinite amount of time."

Her Instagram initially promoted these items, but they are no longer visible on her account. This might have something to do with the public response.

"No one asked for this"

While center-left types enjoyed seeing Clinton stand up to Boebert at the hearing, the horrifying core subject matter put a sour taste in the mouths of many who saw the new merchandise.

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The Instagram post endures on Reddit's r/Fauxmoi sub, where the comments say it all. It may not be nearly as bad as Nick Fuentes selling Epstein cosplay quarter zips, but it's definitely a miss.

"No, please don’t monetize this tragedy," r/oiseaua20 requested. "Selling merch inspired by a sex trafficking deposition is a big no-no for me."

"This is so tone deaf. Capitalising on Epstein victims is the lowest of the low," said r/igetproteinfartsHELP.

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"No one asked for this."

"If anyone is going to monetize these mind-numbing atrocities, it should be the victims," r/WorldlyAddress1650 pointed out.

Much of the left would prefer the Clintons to quietly leave the stage.

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"I know this is topical and I get it, but man, I really wish the Clintons would just go away and stop attaching their auras to everything," wrote r/heavyblacklines. "We have elections in November and don't need their liabilities."

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