‘I Think My Grandpa Would Have Liked It This Way’: Redditor Found $5,400 Hidden in a Dresser and Kept It Quiet

A Reddit post on r/confessions by u/Gigachad-Vibes describing how the poster discovered $5,400 in cash hidden inside their late grandfather's mahogany dresser — while the rest of the family argued over ceramic plates and an old rug — has drawn significant attention on the thread.

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"You would think there was a gold mine hidden there based on how my aunts and uncles are acting," the user wrote. "They have been screaming at each other for weeks over who gets the ceramic plates and some old wood carvings that are probably worth ten bucks at a garage sale."

The poster said they had been given the responsibility of hauling away the old dresser, which was heavy and smelled of mothballs. So, to reduce some of the weight, the poster pulled out the drawers and noticed one did not sit properly. A thin plywood false bottom hid several thick envelopes stuffed with $20 and $50 bills. The poster counted it twice in the garage: $5,400 exactly.

The poster said they told no one about the discovery.

The user added, "Later that night, my mom called me crying because her brother accused her of stealing a set of silver spoons that never even existed. I just sat there listening to her vent while I was ordering a decent dinner for the first time in months."

Commenters were largely supportive of the poster's decision. "It is poetic that the only person who cared enough to help is the one who found the real treasure," wrote a commenter.

Another commenter wrote, "Check the boxes in the freezer too, and any boxes that might be in the cleaning supplies. [Depressed] kids love to hide money. Oh, and look [at] his shoes, especially boots. We found several thousand dollars in one of my grandfather's boots."

Another commenter recounted that when their grandmother died, no one wanted to touch her personal hygiene kit — which turned out to be where she had hidden her money, after a family member had previously stolen from her dresser. "If they had actually spent time with her, and you know, asked her about herself and her life, she probably would have told someone else about it," they wrote.

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Under probate law in most U.S. states, cash found inside a deceased person's property is considered part of the estate, according to Nolo, a legal information website.

Whether keeping the money constitutes a legal violation depends on factors including whether probate proceedings were opened for the grandfather's estate — the poster did not address this.

The poster did not address the legal dimension of their decision but wrote: "I think my grandpa would have liked it this way. He hated the bickering."

The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/confessions. The identity of the poster and the family members involved have not been confirmed.