Nick Fuentes brags about selling an Epstein-inspired quarter-zip top

Far-right commentator and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes is selling quarter zip shirts modeled after one worn by Jeffrey Epstein, framing the merchandise as “rage bait” while openly bragging about strong sales.

Fuentes, a figurehead of the Groypers movement, has repeatedly worn the sweater on his podcast, joked about Epstein Island, and claimed the shirts are his top-selling product of the year.

Fuentes dupes Epstein's initialed quarter-zip sweater

Last week, an X account sporting the KKK-favored slogan "America First" posted a clip from the Fuentes podcast of the same name. In the Jan. 31, 2026, video titled "They LIED To You About The Epstein Files," he sports a black version of a quarter zip sweater worn by Epstein in multiple photos.

The shirt has a stylized "USA" on the chest and a U.S. flag on the left sleeve. Fuentes wasn't just cosplaying, though—he's selling dupes of Epstein's quarter-zip sweater for $69.99 a pop.

Nick Fuentes shows off his new Jeffery Epstein quarter zip merch ? pic.twitter.com/xMK2vPlFm9 — America First (@AFpumpfun) February 1, 2026

"It's a great conversation starter," he said. "People are gonna say, "wow, I love that quarter zip, where'd you get it?' And you can tell 'em, 'I got it on this island.'"

"We've sold over a thousand of them already," he added. "It's my number one best seller for the year so far. People love them!"

Tiktok shop is now selling replicas of Jeffery Epsteins quarter zip sweater.



Multiple stores on Tiktok have variants of them. Ballpark estimate of over 1000+ sold. pic.twitter.com/LmsdhE9g9R — Pimp Master Broda (@PimpMasterYoda1) February 2, 2026

Fuentes isn't the only one peddling these shirts. X user @PimpMasterYoda1 reported over the same weekend that navy blue replica Epstein quarter-zips are selling on the TikTok shop, where they have also sold more than 1,000 units.

Fuentes baits the far-right

Rage-baiting has been highly successful for many podcasters and viral posters over the years, and for some, no bait goes too far.

"The Epstein quarter zip is the best rage bait/IQ filter I’ve ever witnessed," said Groyper @realspeckzo on X. "Pure genius."

That was a pretty clear response to Christian influencer Morgan Ariel, who proudly sports the word "Nationalist" in her bio, asking if this is "your leader."

Fuentes has repeatedly started "wars" between his followers and other far-right figures, including the late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump.

"Epstein basically created their worldview so this tracks," wrote @ramenlugosi of the cash grab. "Cash from Mark Levin helps too."

"This is a really good example of how conservatives and extremely right wing people just want to be contrarians for the sake of going against things," wrote @DigDuel. "They'll go against even common sense and be like 'let's just be pedos together' only to stand out."

"Is this the end game of 'own the libs'?" asked @LonelyGoomba.

"Like I get it's bait/trolling for reactions but there is a certain point you gotta take a step back."

