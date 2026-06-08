Country singer Morgan Wallen's viral phone toss mid-performance drew divided reactions on social media. Allegedly a security member was recording his performance for a fan, which grabbed Wallen’s attention. Many concertgoers have shared the moment on TikTok and X.

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A TikTok user identified as Noah, @nhoop34 shared the video on his TikTok account. Wallen was singing and interacting with his fans when something caught his attention. The individual recording captured the singer walking over to another end of the stage.

Initially, the singer continued performing while keeping his eye on a particular individual recording. While not immediately visible, there appeared to be someone from his security personnel who was recording him.

Wallen then walked over and took the phone, turned around and threw the phone across the stage and continued performing without comment.

Whether this phone truly did belong to the fan or was the security personnel’s is unconfirmed. However, the video did go viral and has drawn controversy among fans of the country singer.

X Debates Over Morgan Wallen’s Viral Phone Toss

Multiple accounts on X have reshared the video, turning it viral on the internet. One verified account, @ImMeme0, also shared the video. So far, the video has amassed nearly 40,000 views.

In the caption of the video, the user asked followers a question: “Was Wallen justified in enforcing the rules, or did he go too far?”

Users were divided in their reactions about Wallen's viral phone toss and shared their thoughts in the comment section of the post. While some deemed his behavior as “rude” others didn’t appear to mind it as much.

Some fans of Morgan Wallen are criticizing his actions during a concert in Pittsburgh after he was seen grabbing a phone from a security guard that had been handed to her by a fan to record the show and tossing it across the stage.



Others are defending him, pointing out that… pic.twitter.com/xj6Tv4bDxd — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) June 8, 2026

A user on X wrote, “His concert his rules. If that was indeed a security guard, I hope she got fired.” Another argued, “Your fans are why you’re there. If you can’t respect that, go home.” One more thought, “I believe it was done to get some kind of extreme response from the audience…”

Another user said, “I suppose it was better for him to throw a phone across a stage than for him to throw a chair off the roof of a building.” One more said, “She should be doing her job as security, what if someone rushed him as she was doing this?”

I've worked in the entertainment industry for years and it's completely against venue policies for security to be taking videos/photos of the celebrities/artists that are preforming. The venue should be held responsible for securities behavior. — buck (@buck4996888999) June 8, 2026

A sixth user said, “Whether or not someone’s allowed to record or something is irrelevant to the theft and destruction of property that’s in this video.” One more said, “Rules are rules. Get used to it.”

A final user mentioned, “Honestly, he probably thought it was the security guard’s phone. If that’s the case, I see no problem with what he did.”