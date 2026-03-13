Katy Perry faces backlash over “tone deaf” response to fan in financial distress

Katy Perry is dealing with backlash over a seemingly tone deaf response to a fan in financial distress related to an upcoming concert.

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On the heels of her 2025 The Lifetimes Tour, Perry is hitting the festival circuit this summer. One fan—clearly struggling with financial issues to the point of depression—mentioned this on X (formerly known as Twitter) this week.

"I so badly don't wanna be here anymore," they wrote, according to a screenshot of the since-privated post. "I'm not cut out for this world like I cannot afford to live at this rate and I'm so close to selling my Katy tickets."

Despite not appearing to be tagged in the tweet, Perry saw it and chose to respond, writing, "But I am looking forward to seeing you!"

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But I am looking forward to seeing you! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 11, 2026

Tone deaf or fan outreach?

A lot of Katy Perry fans were actually thrilled about the interaction, calling it "hella cute" or "motivation that jump-starts the drive to hang on." To them, the fact that Perry took a moment out of her day to say anything to the fan at all was a display of kindness.

Katy Perry is probably the sweetest popstar ever ? https://t.co/IGxHMljiID — Mike ✿ (@NaughtyKp) March 11, 2026

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I don't need a therapist when I have Katy Perry at my side <3 @katyperry https://t.co/cAHyWVoRCG — HAKAN? (@InfjHakan) March 11, 2026

Katy Perry, every day I wake up and realise I stan the right person. Love you endlessly❤️ https://t.co/a0vrncIAHr — katyperryfan (@katyperryQOC) March 11, 2026

Other people didn't feel quite so generous. Accusations of Perry being tone deaf and questioning why she wouldn't just give her a free ticket started rolling in.

Girl, then give her a free ticket. The fuck? — Keith (@_KeithLavalle) March 11, 2026

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Fan: I can’t afford to live

Katy Perry: You can’t die before seeing my concert first pic.twitter.com/RAK6Jpkbtv — ThankYouBonnieMckee (@Sifantastic666) March 11, 2026

If you “loved her”, you’d give her a VIP Meet and Greet Package and tell her to sell the ticket so she could have extra money to enjoy the show. This is so tone deaf lmao.



I “love” you, don’t sell the ticket ! I need my tour to look sold out !!! — SABLE BOMB (@glorioushurt___) March 11, 2026

The argument can certainly be made that celebrities don't need to offer free tickets to everyone who mentions on social media that they can't afford them. And we don't actually know if Perry reached out to this fan privately or offered her anything behind the scenes.

But publicly, the "Dark Horse" singer encouraging this particular fan to do something that might have a negative impact on her finances, while ignoring the cry for help in the rest of the tweet, still felt weird.

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Why would she encourage her to still go see her when selling the ticket would clearly help her survive? Just greedy — csása ☻ (@masa_meow) March 11, 2026

God, you are so out of touch. Someone is clearly going through it and your best response is “but im looking forward to seeing you!”. Gross. Do better. — Samantha Turner (@sturner007) March 11, 2026

they're telling you they cant afford living and that they might need to sell their ticket to be able to survive even tho its something hard for them AND YOUR RESPONSE IS THAT YOU REALLY WANT TO SEE THEM THERE????? get them some tickets girl tf — noel⁷ ❤️‍? (@pezzsmiles) March 11, 2026

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Other celebrity incidents

The incident had people bringing up other times celebrities (or their fans) hopped in and offered replies that just made the situation awkward for everybody.

For instance, there was that time Gina Rodriguez was asked for help on Twitter by someone who couldn't afford their tuition. Rather than ignoring the tweet (or offering money), she retweeted it with, "Have you looked into the Hispanic Scholarship Fund? There are a few places to look for help mama lets research."

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And we can't forget Khloé Kardashian seeing a fan mention trying to pick up extra shifts at work because a pair of jeans from her line would be equivalent to 20 hours of work.

"Awwwwww this is so cute!!!!" she chimed in. "I'm so happy you enjoy them."

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It also had people calling back to the time one Taylor Swift fan tweeted "I wanna kill myself" and another fan jumped in with "wait til lover drops pls we cant lose sales."

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Katy Perry when she saw her suicidal fans: pic.twitter.com/UpHWhyiujN — ? MⱯYHEMSEXUⱯ? ? (@fyeahceko) March 11, 2026

Katy Perry responds

Although Perry hasn't addressed the controversy directly, she did make a subsequent vague tweet that many interpreted to be related.

"i love you. be kind. always take the high road if you can my kc's," she wrote. "it's much lighter here. so excited to share my joy and light with you this summer. i already miss you. x"

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i love you. be kind. always take the high road if you can my kc’s. it’s much lighter here. so excited to share my joy and light with you this summer. i already miss you. x — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 13, 2026

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