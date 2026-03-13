The internet has turned Pokémon Pokopia into a meme playground

Nintendo’s newest Pokémon experiment quickly turned into a social media obsession. Pokémon Pokopia, a life simulation spin-off, came out exclusively on the Switch 2 on March 5. Soon after, players flooded social media with memes and screenshots from the strange post-apocalyptic sandbox game.

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The game stars a Ditto that transformed into a human and helped rebuild a world populated by wandering Pokémon after all the humans died off. Players cultivate land, build communities, and guide Pokémon neighbors through daily life.

Salaryman ditto pic.twitter.com/r3HqcGVgKI — trix ? pin club (@trxyland) March 10, 2026

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The premise sounded bizarre enough that many gamers treated it as meme fodder almost immediately. The enthusiasm spread quickly across social media as fans shared experiences, dialogue screenshots, and chaotic island builds.

Pokopia quickly turned into a meme playground

Fans quickly discovered that Pokopia’s talking Pokémon created unintentionally funny dialogue. Because of this, players began posting screenshots of odd conversations and absurd character arcs.

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For example, one bit showed a Bellsprout confidently predicting it would bloom into a beautiful flower.

Other players joked about how addictive the game felt. One person, @LarryFishburger, wrote, "Why didn’t anybody warn me that Pokopia is literal heroin for neurodivergent people?! HELP ME."

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Listening in on conversations between Pokémon is admittedly one of the highlights of the game.

However, confusion also drove plenty of jokes. After seeing a screenshot of a Ditto-human character sleeping in bed with a Machoke, @willsgardevoir asked, "What the [expletive] happens in this game? I thought it was just Pokémon Animal Crossing."

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Meanwhile, some players compared their islands with others online and felt wildly outmatched. "I have never felt more inferior IN MY LIFE than seeing people post their Pokotopia island with 5-star hotels w/ WiFi, the Taj Mahal, railroad systems," @BonsaiBroz wrote. "Meanwhile, my charmander lives in a pile of bushes, and every other Pokémon is homeless."

Switch 2 exclusivity sparked FOMO across social media

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While fans praised the game, many others fixated on one problem. Pokopia launched only on the Switch 2, which left players with the original Switch watching from the sidelines.

Memes about resisting temptation spread just as quickly as gameplay posts. @chroniko__o shared a tongue-in-cheek set of "daily affirmations" for players without the new console.

They wrote, "It's okay not to have a switch. It's really okay not to have a switch2. Pokopia cannot possibly be that good." The thread continued, reassuring themselves that "you and your Switch 1 are VALID" and that their backlog already contained "many fun, unplayed games."

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Similarly, @Adiofreak offered chaotic financial advice, saying, "Honestly, put yourself into debt for a Switch 2 and Pokopia. You have the rest of your life to make money. Pokopia is now."

Even so, the game sold extremely well. Nintendo reportedly sold 2.2 million copies in its first four days, making Pokopia the fourth-best-selling title so far on the Switch 2, which launched last year.

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Some observers even compared the cultural buzz to Animal Crossing. Meanwhile, CNBC reported that the surge in attention could help boost Switch 2 hardware sales, which were lagging.

If I had a nickel for every time it felt like the world was ending and Nintendo released a perfectly timed virtual safe haven from reality, I’d have two nickels. But isn’t it strange that it’s happened twice? pic.twitter.com/dYovYIrufq — Lex Play ? (@lexplayyy) March 10, 2026

Still, the game’s absurd premise remained part of its charm. A Ditto pretending to be human while rebuilding civilization sounded ridiculous on paper, but it is creative enough to spark hilarious viral memes.

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