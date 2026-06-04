Two Guys at a Hostel Told an Influencer She Was Exploiting People — She Posted About It and the Internet Picked a Side

A resurfaced video on Reddit of an influencer exposing the dark side of solo travelling as a content creator has users divided. The video was originally posted to TikTok on April 25, 2026, and later reshared on r/TikTokCringe.

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The influencer who goes by @showerbeerr on TikTok had talked about one of her experiences when solo backpacking through a foreign country. Although she did not name the country she visited, she described what she called the "dark side" of solo travel as a content creator.

The woman had met a couple of guys when staying at her hostel and had struck up a conversation with them. They talked about her job as a content creator and about how they had never met an influencer before.

They also complimented her work and decided to head out for dinner and a few beers. The TikToker said they were “more honest” about their thoughts on her being an influencer and content creator after they had more to drink.

When she mentioned wanting to buy Pokémon cards to give to children in lower-income areas, the conversation shifted.

The men questioned whether her work as a content creator was genuine or whether she was exploiting experiences for views.

When the woman asked if that was what they really thought about her job, they admitted to thinking she was exploiting experiences.

The TikToker recalled their response and said, “They’re like, yeah. You’re exploiting people. You’re selling them a lie…” After hearing them out, she deduced that they didn’t respect her job as a content creator; they admitted it again.

Upon reflection of her experience, the TikToker said, “This really exposed the darker side of travelling to new places and meeting people from different cultures.” She added, “If you’re open and you put your judgment aside, it can be so expansive. But if not, it can sow a lot of doubt.”

The Dark Side of Solo Travelling on Reddit Has Users Puzzled

The resurfaced video on Reddit exposing the dark side of solo travelling has users puzzled over the TikToker’s reaction.

The post, shared by u/CaptainCorpsee666 on r/TikTokCringe, had drawn more than 8,200 upvotes and 2,000 comments as of publication. Many of these comments had mixed reactions to the TikToker’s response to the situation.

One commenter wrote, “She’s made being called out and then made a video about being called out.”

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Another said, “So she’s upset they told her the truth?” The next one said, “The dark side of solo travelling is people exploiting your isolation and taking advantage of you…not criticism.”

One more user said, “She never said she was going to film herself giving them out to kids…” A fifth user said, “It’s rude to judge someone for their work without really knowing what it is.”

A final user said, “The darkest part of solo travel as a woman is being socially judged for filming content.”