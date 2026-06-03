TikTok Video Appears to Show Rodents at Gordon Ramsay’s Vancouver Steakhouse — the Restaurant Knocked $100 Off a $700 Bill

A TikTok video appearing to show rodents running across the dining room floor at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Richmond, British Columbia, has gone viral — with the poster claiming the restaurant offered a minimal discount on the bill in response.

Featured Video

Several people have taken this opportunity to talk about pest management even in the most upscale of restaurants.

The poster, who goes by @j0792433 on TikTok, shared a receipt showing the restaurant had deducted only $100 from a bill that totaled approximately $700. The video also made its way to other social media platforms, including Reddit.

The restaurant in question has been identified by the person posting the video as the only Gordon Ramsay restaurant in Canada, which is located inside the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond. In the clip, at least two small rodents were roaming around at first when the person filming can be heard saying, “You guys got two.” A follow-up video the poster shared used "Le Festin" from the animated film Ratatouille as its audio.

When the video was shared on r/KitchenConfidential, several commenters who identified themselves as industry insiders said the rodents appeared to be mice based on their size — contradicting the original poster's description of them as rats.

One commenter wrote, “Yeah, mice don't just hang out in the open while people are around.” Several other comments shared this view because many of them, at least on Reddit, seemed to think that the entire footage might be staged for shock value.

On TikTok, too, one comment read “Fake, I bet, or staged.” Another wrote, “Something like that happened local to me — turned out to be the person who shot the video brought them in.”

Other commenters offered broader context about pest control in restaurant settings. “Okay, be a little bit fair — that restaurant is in the middle of a casino,” a TikTok comment noted. “It's not just Gordon Ramsay's restaurant,” another said, as many industry insiders agree that rats can often be a “never-ending problem.” Yet another added, “You can do everything right and still have to deal with them. It all depends on the age of a building, your neighbors, the neighborhood, and the region.”

In a follow-up comment, the original poster also shared the receipt of the bill they had to pay at the Gordon Ramsay restaurant.

When a commenter asked if the poster got compensated in any way, he shared that the restaurant knocked off $100 from their bill, which should have been higher because of the hygiene situation or its lack thereof.

Part of the image of the bill, shared on TikTok by @j0792433

The bill included a bone-in ribeye, Wagyu striploin, rack of lamb, miso-glazed fish, shrimp cocktails and wild mushroom risotto.

However, neither Gordon Ramsay Restaurants nor River Rock Casino Resort's parent company, Great Canadian Entertainment, has made a statement as of the time of publication.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in this video. The details above reflect @j0792433's account as shared on TikTok. The authenticity of the footage has been questioned by commenters on both TikTok and Reddit.