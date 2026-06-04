McDonald’s Employee Allegedly Told a Customer to “Give Us More Time” at 5:01 AM — He Left and Posted About It

A TikTok video shared on X by user @HistorianUSA1 showed an unidentified man pulling into a McDonald's at 5:01 AM, one minute after the posted opening time. He sat in the drive-thru with no response. He pulled forward to the window.

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The employee told him, "Sir, you need to give us more time." He pointed out that they were open, but she repeated the request. He asked why she had not said that through the speaker so he did not have to drive up.

She told him they were busy and then asked for his order. By then, he said, he did not want anything, and left.

Customer service is DEAD.



This guy pulls into McDonald’s at 5:01 AM (literally right after they opened). Sits in the drive-thru. Radio silence. Pulls to the window… employee with headphones barely looks at him and says:



‘Sir, you need to give us more time.’



But you’ve been… pic.twitter.com/bseOZzlvmJ — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 3, 2026

"When did customer service become not a thing anymore?" the TikToker said. "Old school customer service, businesses, owners, managers, they wanted the utmost respect for their customers."

He described the exchange in full. "She did this head nod, unlocks the window, opens it and says, 'Sir, you need to give us more time.' 'But you're open.' 'According to the clock, you've been open for a little while now.' 'Yeah, well you need to give us some more time.'"

He said she repeatedly cut him off during the exchange. When she finally asked what she could get for him, he said, "Well now I don't want anything from ya," and drove off.

"You think that girl is gonna get any job out of McDonald's for the rest of her life with that attitude?" he said. "Hell no."

X Was Divided Over Who Was Actually in the Wrong

Reactions on X were divided — some sided with the TikToker while others argued the employee deserved more grace given the hour. One user wrote, "He didn't need to be rude. The oil's not even hot yet and the coffee isn't brewed. They roll in at 4:50 and not a minute sooner. Bad management but he didn't need to be passive aggressive."

He didn’t need to be rude. The oils not even hot yet and the coffee isn’t brewed. They roll in at 4:50 and not a minute sooner. Bad management but he didn’t need to be passive aggressive. — Mrs (@TweetHearts72) June 3, 2026

Another commenter took a more sympathetic view of the employee, writing,"Consider the average McDonald's worker. What are the odds they are full of energy, highly enthusiastic, and eager to get started at 4:30 AM? Maybe 10 percent? 20 percent tops. Yeah, they gonna need more time."

A third commenter wrote, "It's a dual edge sword. Customer service sucks, but on the other hand, customers suck." One more added, "I just leave now. They obviously don't want your business. If you give them the time, the food is usually horrible too."

The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @HistorianUSA1. The identities of those involved and the location have not been confirmed.