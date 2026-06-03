Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Speech Warning About Trump Has Resurfaced — Reddit Is Debating Whether She Was a Savant or Just Right

Hillary Clinton’s viral speech predicting President Donald Trump’s actions as the president of the USA has resurfaced on the internet. The video was first shared nine years ago by multiple major news outlets.

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The speech was delivered during Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign against Trump — a race Trump ultimately won. According to ABC News, Clinton listed all the reasons why Trump shouldn’t be president.

Clinton cited several reasons she believed Trump was unfit for office — including what she described as his temperament, his relationship with foreign leaders and questions she raised about his judgment.

In her speech, Clinton said that Trump was not someone to be trusted with nuclear codes. She said, “It’s not hard to imagine Donald Trump leading us into war just because somebody got under his very thin skin.”

She raised Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom she called a “dictator” and accused Trump of being too friendly with. Clinton continued sharing more reasons about why she didn’t believe he was an ideal candidate.

In the end, Clinton said, “Even if I weren’t in this race, I’d be doing everything I could to make sure Donald Trump never becomes president.” She added, “I truly believe he will take our country down a truly dangerous path.”

Trump won the 2016 presidential election and was re-elected in November 2024, returning to the White House on January 20, 2025.

Hillary Clinton’s Viral Speech Has Reddit Calling Her a Savant—But Not All Were on Board With That

The video comes as a result of the ongoing criticism and scrutiny of Trump. the speech was reshared on the subreddit r/TikTokCringe by user u/MikeeorUSA, where a commenter described Clinton as a "savant" — a characterization that divided the thread

The post has amassed 23,000 upvotes and 2,800 comments from Redditors.

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byu/MikeeorUSA from discussion

inTikTokCringe

Many of the commenters recalled Trump’s promises when he first took office and made comparisons to his actions today as a president.

The first commenter said, “She knew exactly who he was, she told us repeatedly for a year and a half who he was…”

The next one added, “She’s still not wrong (about him).” A third user said, “We didn’t listen, and now we are paying for it. Verbatim, she was correct.”

A fourth said, “She wasn’t a savant; this was the most common of knowledge. It was practically written on the ballot.”

Similarly, one more said, “She wasn’t a savant. Anyone with functioning brain cells could see this coming from a mile away.”

Love or Loathe her, Hilary Clinton's 'prophecy' was spot on.



A 2016 clip of Hillary Clinton on Donald Trump is going viral again. Delivered during a San Diego speech on national security, she questioned his suitability as commander-in-chief ..... pic.twitter.com/VtpEJGi0FW — Eugene CHUNG (@eugenechung) April 10, 2026

The same user added, “Don’t get me wrong, she’s an extremely intelligent person. But her predictions were the same that many of us had.” A final user said, “Oh yes, she was totally a savant; you mean holding the same views as millions of other Americans.”

A user on X also reshared the viral San Diego speech from 2016 and said Clinton’s “prophecy” was spot on. The thread remained active as of publication — with the most upvoted comments arguing the speech reflected basic political awareness rather than any special foresight.