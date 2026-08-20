A video showing several apparently full Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccinos discarded near West Hollywood’s famous Pink Wall has sparked questions about whether some visitors are buying the colorful drinks primarily for photos.

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While photos in front of it aren’t anything new, apparently taking a picture while holding a Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino is. And while that seems like it would add to the excitement given the vibrant colors featured in the fun drink, the problem is that people are allegedly buying them just to pose for a photo in front of the wall before throwing them away, meaning both food and money are going to waste.

Video Shows Multiple Unicorn Frappuccinos Discarded Near West Hollywood’s Pink Wall

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In a clip shared to Reddit in the thread r/TikTokCringe by u/Tobias-Tawanda, two girls can be heard sharing how shocked they are at just how many Unicorn Frappuccinos are being thrown away, many of which are still full to the top. “I have to document the amount of Unicorn Frappuccinoss in front of the pink wall,” one girl says.

Another then enters the conversation, saying, “They’re literally full,” adding, “People are just getting them…” But before she goes to say something else, both let out an “oh my god” because of what they discover.

The camera then pans over to the other side of the garbage can, which is full of beverage cups, including three Unicorn Frappuccinos that appear to be full, wasting away in the garbage.

The video, which has received more than 15,000 views, also sparked discussion in the comments, it has also received tons of opinionated comments, with one person calling it a “cultural problem in America,” adding, “You have hyper consumerism, severe lack of accountability, and herd-like mentality that goes after whatever is popular without question.”

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byu/Tobias-Tawanda from discussion

inTikTokCringe

Another commenter shared a similar experience in Venice, Calif., where they said they once lived. “Used to live in Venice, CA. Down on Abbott Kinney I once watched this chick go buy ice cream from a ‘famous’ creamery, pose and take photos with the ice cream for probably 6-10 minutes then proceeds to just toss the ice cream in the trash without a single bite.”

While most were pretty disgusted by the amount of drinks that were wasted after commenters suggested they may have been purchased for photos, one commenter took a different view, writing, “You know... at least they're wasting their own money. As stupid as this shit is, it's definitely not as bad as that girl who ‘borrowed’ some workers drill to pose for some photos without actually helping.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify why the Starbucks drinks were discarded or whether they were purchased specifically for photos.