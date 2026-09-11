NYC Woman Says Her Date Refused $3 Cheese on His Burger — She Paid the Bill, and Blocked Him

A woman from New York City ended a Hinge date without making much of a fuss after her match contested the price of cheese on his burger. According to the woman, Dafna Diamant, her date also complained about having to pay extra for items at restaurants.

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In the March 10, 2023 TikTok, she described the events that took place during what seemed to be a promising first date. The video had drawn 397,000 likes as of publication.

Diamant said that she and her date connected on Hinge and had met for dinner. Everything seemed to be going well when they took their seats at the restaurant. Soon after, she ordered branzino, and her date ordered a burger. When the waitress came and asked if he wanted extra cheese on his burger, he asked if the cheese would cost extra. When he was told that it would increase the bill by $3, he refused.

Diamant was surprised by the exchange, especially since her date had said that people nowadays had to pay extra for everything.

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“Yeah, it’s New York City,” she told him.

The date went on, and the two of them had their meals. However, Diamant had already started to rethink the person she was out with. After she had finished eating, she told her date she needed to use the restroom. Instead, she got her purse, went over to the waitress and asked to pay the whole bill, and left the restaurant.

She said she texted him: "The check is taken care of. We should have gotten the cheese." She then blocked him.

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The TikTok video then led to a debate regarding restaurant etiquette and how such small interactions can show differences between two people. Diamant said her discomfort was less about the $3 charge than about how her date had responded to it.

Restaurant surcharges are common in New York City, where add-on charges for toppings, modifications, and premium ingredients are standard practice.

For a number of people, doubting an extra charge is just a sign that they are careful about their budget. "Bro is financially literate," a commenter said. "That is really messed up what you did. Not cool," thought another. "Dude came home with a full belly, a full bank account and a smile," said a third.

For others, though, the way a person deals with a small expense can negatively affect their view of the date.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @dafna_diamant. The identity of the man she describes has not been confirmed.