TikToker Showed the LA Metro to People Who Have Never Used It — and Most of the Comment Section Was Surprised It Existed at All

A TikTok posted by creator Jasmine, who posts as @heyjbritt on June 18, shows the creator riding the LA Metro and explaining how the system works for people who have never used it. The video, posted on 18 June, had drawn 222,100 likes as of publication.

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The TikTok video shows a station with a vaulted, wood-paneled ceiling and patterned tile flooring in shades of yellow and brown. Ticket machines and a row of columns are visible in the background, and the platform area appears largely empty aside from Jasmine.

In the video, Jasmine said, "I'm a firm believer that you don't need a car to live in or visit LA." She says she wants to show viewers "what it's actually like to take LA Metro so you stop being a scaredy cat and actually hop on."

The TikToker walks through the ways to pay for a ride, saying, "There's a few ways you can pay your fare for the LA Metro." She explained that riders could buy a tap card, get a physical card, load one onto their phone, "or you can use your credit card, which is what I'm doing today. Our train will be here in two minutes."

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Jasmine described being "very strategic" about timing. She says, "I use the transit app to see what time trains will be there and I make sure I arrive around that time so I'm not guessing," adding that the approach also keeps her from "standing here for an extended period waiting for a train."

She says, "I'm gonna continue to show you my everyday trips in the metro, big and small, so that you can see what it's actually like to ride it," and she hopes "more people will give it a chance, cause [sic] it's really not that bad."

LA Metro's rail system dates back to 1990, when the Blue Line, now called the A Line, began regular service between Los Angeles and Long Beach, according to Transportation History. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority itself was formed in 1993. The system has since grown to more than 90 stations across multiple lines.

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Commenters reacted with surprise at how the system looked in the video. One wrote, "Well this was educational. I didn't even know LA had metro."

Another described how different the system's reputation was from what the video showed. They wrote, "I knew LA had a metro but the way people talk you would think it was rundown and haunted?? This is my first time seeing it and it looks so nice? What DO YOU MEAN PEOPLE DONT USE IT??"

A different commenter raised a similar contrast between what she had heard about the Metro and what she actually saw in the clip. They wrote, "Everyone I know talks about the la metro like it's the worst thing ever .. this looks .. nice ?"

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @heyjbritt. The historical details about LA Metro's founding are sourced to Transportation History. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the creator's personal experiences or the specific payment and timing tips described in the video.