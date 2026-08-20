A man shared a video after spotting security tags attached to bags of candy at a store. The type of tags, which are more commonly seen on clothing, appeared to surprise him.

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“We are in sacred times, bro,” the man says to the camera. “Look! Like, bro. People are stealing candy at such a rapid rate? There’s no way!” He continues filming the display, which shows bags of M&M's and Reese's fitted with security tags.

We have reached the point in America where security tags are being placed on candy



These shareable size bags of M&Ms and Reece’s cost about $5….



Theft is so out of control we can’t even have candy bags without security tags now… This is not the America we want to live in pic.twitter.com/MAVhEuHd0A — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 18, 2026

The video was shared by a right-leaning account on X. Their caption read, “We have reached the point in America where security tags are being placed on candyThese shareable size bags of M&Ms and Reese's cost about $5…. Theft is so out of control we can’t even have candy bags without security tags now… This is not the America we want to live in.”

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People had a lot to say about the situation, wondering what is making someone steal something as inexpensive as candy.

X Users Question Why Candy Needs Security Tags

Some people noticed similar situations where they live, and it made them upset. “Dang. Not that bad where I live but this is really sad,” one person wrote. Others couldn’t relate, stating, “I feel very fortunate to live in a place where candy isn’t locked up… yet.”

Others noticed that this is a symptom of a broken system. “This is the real inflation no one talks about. Not the price of the M&Ms… the price of living in a country where $5 candy needs a security tag because people will steal it. We’ve officially lost the plot,” one user wrote. “This just shows corporate greed. Why? They have to appease the shareholders. All corporations are there purely for profit. They take your money and give you a dividend. They have to perpetuate profit by any means,” added another.

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There were people on the side of the stores, wishing that shoplifters would be given stricter consequences. “

“Why bother, they don't stop and arrest shoplifters anyway,” one person wrote. Another replied, “My 2 cents: This is purely to embarrass the folks stealing when they beep on the way out.”

“They wouldn't have to do it if there were criminal consequences for stealing it. I'm getting tired of living in a country that doesn't protect property rights,” another added.

The video sparked a debate among X users about theft, store security and the economic pressures that can contribute to shoplifting. While some commenters called for stricter consequences for theft, others questioned what it means when relatively inexpensive products require additional security measures.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify why the security tags were placed on the bags of candy or whether the store had experienced theft involving the products.