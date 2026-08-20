An Amazon delivery driver was caught on a family’s security camera making an embarrassing mistake. What’s worse, is the family were outside to witness it first hand. The driver dropped off the package without an issue, but suddenly, the family alerted him that his car was moving on its own.

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Amazon delivery driver forgot to put the truck in park and it rolled down a hill ? pic.twitter.com/wnSSNEpXnn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 18, 2026

The driver’s Amazon van was slowly rolling down the hill where the family’s home was located. After the man alerts him to the problem, the driver runs after his vehicle. The driver was unable to stop the van before it continued down the hill.

The driver did not appear to attempt to physically stop the van as it moved downhill. While we don’t see the van’s final destination, it certainly sounds like it hit with a big bang. It’s unclear if it went over a cliff, or down the hill and hit something, but the driver had no chance of recovering it.

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The video does not establish why the van began rolling downhill. Whether it was a vehicle malfunction or the driver forgot to put it in park, at the end of the day, he wasn’t going to be able to drive it back.

The original poster on X claimed that the driver forgot to put the van in park, though that claim could not be independently verified.

People on X had a lot to say about this video. Some called it the worst delivery driver ever, while others couldn’t understand what went wrong to make that happen in the first place.

X Users Debate What Caused Amazon Delivery Van Incident

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“Explain that one to the boss how you forgot to put your delivery van in park,” one person wrote, noting that the driver is likely to be in trouble with the company if he was the one who made the mistake. “Forgot to put it in park, and gravity immediately took over...that truck had somewhere else to be,” another commenter wrote.

Others were surprised he didn’t try harder to stop it. “He had time to run to the other side but he decides to try to hold the vehicle still,” noted one commenter. Another added, “hes standing there like he doesn’t gaf”

Many people were happy the driver didn’t do anything crazy to stop the vehicle. I could have been a serious safety risk. “I'm so glad he let it go. You can get hurt so easily in those situations,” one person wrote. “Omg, hopefully no one got hurt,” another user added.

The video prompted a range of reactions and speculation about what caused the van to move. Some speculated the driver purposely didn’t put it in park, while others thought he was too busy rushing through his day that he simply forgot. Whatever the reason, most were happy to see the driver wasn’t hurt.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what caused the delivery van to begin rolling or what happened after it moved out of the camera’s view.