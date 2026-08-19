Women Criticized for Riding Mobility Scooters Around EPCOT

A video of several women riding mobility scooters at EPCOT has sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers criticizing their use of the scooters and others defending them.

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The clip, which was reshared by X user @EndWokeness, shows several women riding mobility scooters around EPCOT. The video does not establish why they chose to use the scooters, but some commenters accused them of taking advantage of a service intended for visitors with mobility needs.

They'll blame "racism" when Disney starts to require proof of disability pic.twitter.com/vHkAwONmu6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 18, 2026

Women Face Criticism Over EPCOT Mobility Scooter Use—Then Call Out Others

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The clip of the women is getting tons of attention and, because of that, lots of comments. Some criticized the women, while others defended their decision. “I’m 51.. I pre-order a scooter at Dollywood and get the fast passes.. I’m on vacation with wife and grandkids.. I work hard and don’t want to waste my energy walking and standing around.. money well spent. Disney can kiss my grits,” they wrote.

But another suggested that it’s because of these women and their alleged “misuse” of the scooters that it’s “only a matter of time until Disney requires medical documentation to avoid misuse like this,” adding, “Excellent job in ruining something for those who actually need it.”

Another commenter made a similar point on the original video, which was originally posted to one of the women’s Instagram accounts (@toni_loves_hair), writing, “Way to ruin it for those that actually need a mobility scooter and are not just lazy. Rule change for renting scooters will be coming soon.”

Since the ladies presumably caught wind of the backlash they were getting for renting the scooters, they responded by pointing to another video showing women using mobility scooters.

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We went to Disney a few years ago and I am unable to walk very well due to a spinal injury. All of the scooters were gone at one park, and everyone we saw in them was obese. They should have been walking. — Binx the wrinkle muffin (@BinxTheWrinkle) August 18, 2026

TikTok user @paigejuliette shared a video showing herself and two other women using mobility scooters at Disney. The video’s caption read, “Best $65 ever spent,” and that’s the video one of the other women from EPCOT decided to share to her Instagram.

She included the text overlay, “POV: Oh but we the problem,” and captioned the clip, “Someone please tell me the difference!!! Because y’all definitely not in their comments section like you’re in mine.” And one person replied, “exactly the same.”

So while everyone was quick to call out the ladies at EPCOT over their scooter use, they pushed back by arguing that other visitors had also used mobility scooters.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or determine why the women were using mobility scooters at EPCOT.