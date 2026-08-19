A video circulating on X has sparked debate over food safety after appearing to show a cloth resting on top of sushi at a Canadian restaurant. The video's original poster claimed the cloth was a cleaning rag, but other users disputed that characterization and said it could have been a cloth used as part of the sushi preparation process.

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A worker at Edo Japan (Tranquille / Northills Centre) in Kamloops, BC, has no sense of food safety, they left sushi rolls on a prep board with a cleaning rag/cloth sitting on top of the sushi. pic.twitter.com/rgF45yfVJh — Vancity Vice (@VanCityVice) August 18, 2026

The video was reportedly filmed at Edo Japan at Tranquille/Northills Centre in Kamloops, British Columbia. The original poster captioned the video, “A worker at Edo Japan (Tranquille / Northills Centre) in Kamloops, BC, has no sense of food safety, they left sushi rolls on a prep board with a cleaning rag/cloth sitting on top of the sushi.”

The person who made the video is recording behind the counter of a sushi restaurant. The cook seems to be off camera, but you can see them moving around a bit on the sidelines. What caught this customer’s eye was the sushi sitting on the counter that looked like it had a used cloth on top of it.

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Many people on X were appalled by this video. “Do people working in the food service industry no longer take ‘serving it right’ or other food handling courses before they can be hired? Or are those courses too hard for the ‘new comers’ to pass and removed from requirements???,” one person asked. Another said, “That’s the end of that business. A Korean or Japanese kitchen worker would not do that.”

Some X Users Urged Others to Stop Eating at Restaurants

Other people were calling on the restaurant to be shut down. “These people are gross . Interior Health should shut that place,” one person wrote. Another said to avoid eating out altogether, “You know what's fun? Never, ever going to restaurants and making your own food. I haven't been to a single one since they started wanting to see my papers for the common cold. Never again”

Not everyone believed this post was honest. “Debunked. Apparently, it's food safe sushi cloth, the manager explained it on other socials,” one commenter said. “I was just in this location last week, it's spotless like it always is. You should delete this one.” Another X user wrote, “Sushi requires constant wiping of the (clean) counter. It’s not really a cleaning cloth, it’s likely a sterile cloth used as part of the sushi prep.”

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The video prompted divided reactions, with some viewers criticizing the restaurant and others questioning whether the cloth was actually used for cleaning. One commenter claimed the restaurant had responded on another social platform and identified the cloth as part of the sushi preparation process. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the restaurant's response or determine what type of cloth appears in the video.