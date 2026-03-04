When news broke about attacks in Iran, Gen Z reached for disco camp to cope with it. Specifically, they latched onto "In the Navy" by Village People and turned it into a trending lip-sync sound.

Featured Video

Many creators used rapid cuts as they mouthed the lyrics, jumping around their rooms and dancing wildly to the song. People shared that they were trying not to crash out as the U.S. edged toward what many called an unnecessary war in the Middle East.

TikTok processed war anxiety with disco camp

Like most trending sounds, the bit worked on multiple levels. Some clips felt playful, with creators dancing in bedrooms or cars, leaning into the song’s campy bravado. There were even those who dressed up in sailor costumes.

Advertisement

Several TikTokers mocked MAGA supporters for backing whatever President Donald Trump said or did, even when it clashed with their own interests. They smirked at the camera while the chorus played or wrote dialogue between two people, saying that, of course, the MAGA supporter would enlist. Going to war was what they wanted, wasn't it?

Others, however, took the opportunity to immortalize their feelings when running into their local enlistment officers.

Advertisement

Some creators warned about propaganda in media

Advertisement

Not everyone treated the trend as harmless venting.

TikToker @clwndel posted a video that focused on media literacy and understanding the issues behind the viral trend to "analyze modern-day propaganda technique." In the caption, they expanded on that suspicion. "We’ve known that we were going to be in this conflict for 2 weeks now. Technology is not your friend, nor are these social media apps," they wrote.

Then they added an update after the video gained traction. "I’m glad this video is getting attention, but also the point is flying over some of your heads," the caption continued. They argued that intent didn’t matter. Even if TikTokers mocked the Navy, repetition of the sound could still shape perception.

Advertisement

"If you let it… You will think the outfit is fun. You will think the word 'navy' and a funky song will play in your head," they wrote. They also pointed out that people might start to see recruiter outreach to poor communities as a punchline instead of a policy issue. "It is one smaller piece that helps make light of a larger issue. it is preparation," they added, while clarifying, "we are not in ww3. If you are based in the USA, you will not live in fear due to our locational privilege." They ended with the warning, "Modern propaganda is sneaky, don't let it win."

In addition, a common block of text was also reused across multiple videos as part of the trend. The copy-pasta read, "Now that we're actively at war again, this is a reminder that the Male Loneliness Epidemic, Gym Bro Culture, and Alpha Male Propaganda have all been tools to craft young men into physically fit, isolated, and obedient soldiers."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.