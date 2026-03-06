“Some people will die”: Trump says “I guess” when asked if Americans should fear Iranian attacks

President Donald Trump said Americans might have reason to worry about retaliation from Iran after a U.S. strike killed the country’s supreme leader.

In an interview with TIME, Trump responded bluntly when asked whether people in the United States should fear potential attacks: “I guess.”

However, the president also suggested that the possibility of attacks was not new. He told the magazine that both the government and the public already regularly thought about such threats and that military planners anticipated retaliation during wartime.

"But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die."

Trump acknowledged possible retaliation during interviews

According to the interview, Trump spoke shortly after a U.S. strike over the weekend killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Senior Political Correspondent Eric Cortellessa shared the president’s reaction to the operation in stark terms.

"I’ve killed all their leaders," Trump said. "That room is gone."

Soon after the strike, Iran launched waves of drone attacks against U.S. and Israeli targets in Kuwait. Those attacks reportedly killed at least 6 American service members and injured 18 others.

The president had already hinted at that possibility earlier in the week. During a 6-minute video address posted on Truth Social on Sunday, he spoke about casualties tied to the ongoing conflict.

"We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen," Trump said. "And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more."

Trump said he wanted control over the war timeline and Iran’s leadership

Meanwhile, Trump also discussed how long the military campaign might last. He rejected the idea of a firm timeline for ending the operation, something that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also echoed.

"I have no time limits on anything," Trump said. "I want to get it done."

Still, Trump went further when discussing Iran’s future leadership. During an interview with Axios, he suggested he wanted a role in selecting whoever might replace the country’s current leadership, claiming the slain leader's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, wasn't a good fit.

"They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump said. "Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran."

