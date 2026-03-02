President Donald Trump once again meandered into talking about White House aesthetics, this time during remarks about dead soldiers. The event was meant to honor three service members, two posthumously, as the U.S. enters war with Iran. The new conflict has already killed four American soldiers and over 500 Iranians.

Featured Video

Trump critics do not want to hear about the drapes right now.

Enough about the freaking ballroom

During Sunday's Medal of Honor ceremony, Trump got to the mic and started talking about the Iran war, launched without congressional approval—another illegal move by the sitting president. At least four U.S. service members have already died, but he seemed more interested in the curtains.

Advertisement

"See that nice drape?" he asked in a clip going viral on X. "When that comes down right now, you['re] gonna see a very, very deep hole, but in about a year and a half, you're gonna see a very, very beautiful building."

He continued, "And there's your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice, I think I'll leave it and save money on the doors."

"I picked those drapes. I always liked gold. I believe it will be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world."

Advertisement

Trump: "See that nice drape? When that comes down right now you see a very very deep hole, but in about a year and half you're gonna see a very very beautiful building. And there's your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice I think I'll leave it and save money on… pic.twitter.com/jZXTQ02lib — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

He later joked about attempting to award himself the Medal of Honor.

The launch of a new and illegal war in the Middle East drew immediate outrage from the left. It started in the early hours of Saturday morning, with U.S. Central Command claiming its goal is to take down "the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed an imminent threat."

One attack by Israel, America's partner in the conflict, hit a girls' elementary school. Iran’s Health Ministry puts the latest death toll from the strike at 180 children. Trump did not mention the girls during his speech.

Advertisement

"Trump does not possess empathy"

Trump's critics held his detour into decor during a speech about war as another example of his callous attitude on the subject of human life. It's bad enough how little the right has to say about the hundreds of Iranian lives erased overnight, but the president can't even stay on topic when it comes to dead U.S. soldiers.

"Bragging about his 'beautiful ballroom' while he's supposed to be explaining the somber decision to go to war," wrote @sbg1 on X. "It's one of the most politically tone deaf things I've ever seen from a POTUS, including this one."

Advertisement

"Trump demonstrating his mental disfigurement by bragging about his ballroom and chuckling immediately after claiming that 'we grieve' for 4 US soldiers killed in the war he just initiated," said @JohnJHarwood.

"Trump does not possess empathy and does not grieve for any other person's misfortune."

"We have sent thousands of our sons and daughters to war on this man’s whim without Congressional authorization or any idea of an end goal or plan… and he’s talking about decorating," wrote Democratic candidate Fred Wellman. "Just absolutely pitiful."

Advertisement

"We are at war, and people are being killed," said @JamieBonkiewicz. "And this [expletive] won’t shut the [expletive] up about his [expletive] ballroom."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.