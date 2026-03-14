Ben Diskin is no longer voicing Mega Man, and the reason won't surprise anyone following AI in the entertainment industry.

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It was revealed this week that SAG-AFTRA has issued a “Do Not Work Order” for the upcoming Mega Man project, Mega Man: Dual Override. According to their statement, Capcom "failed to initiate the signatory process."

"As such, SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or performance of any covered work for this production until further notice from the union," SAG's statement explained. "Please note, accepting employment or rendering services on Mega Man: Dual Override may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution."

Soon after, Diskin took to Bluesky to confirm he would no longer be voicing Mega Man.

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"With a broken Blue Bomber heart, I am no longer the voice of Mega Man. I was asked to return for Mega Man: Dual Override, but only on the condition I work without the protections of a union contract," Diskin explained.

"I was told there are 'full A.I. protections in place that guarantee in writing that [my] voice will never be used for A.I. development,' but was also told 'with certainty, from [Capcom], that the project will not go union.'"

"While I certainly appreciate the acknowledgement of the concern around AI, working without a contract I can realistically enforce isn't something I can risk," he added. "The only way to enforce non-union contracts like this involves personally taking giant companies like Capcom to court and suing if I thought they'd used AI. I don't have the mental, emotional, or monetary strength to survive a protracted legal fight."

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"The video game industry is facing record layoffs and huge amounts of uncertainty," he added. "I need a union contract to feel safe."

You can read more of his Bluesky thread here.

Fans react to Ben Diskin's Mega Man exit.

Many people are showing their support for Diskin and expressing their disappointment in Capcom.

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"I think you made the right decision, Ben," Sam Shown replied on BlueSky.

"Agreed. We have these unions to protect ourselves from companies from stealing our work and talent. Keep fighting the good fight," Cris added.

"SO much respect for this choice. Collective action needs people with influence to make the right choices and lead by example. What you're doing honours the struggle you've all been through. Very appreciated by those of us trying to support the creative arts and the people who make them," ModReplica shared.

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"I fear this is gonna affect the whole game if it doesn't get resolved," @Shadowbooka wrote on X.

"This sucks, isn't about his performance, you could like it or not, but he's not being just replaced, it's a dirty move from Capcom. This also means whoever voices Mega Man, it would be without that kind of contract and, indirectly, agreeing to get their voices used for AI," @Snake_RIVER_90 posted.

"Damn, this hurts. I was really looking forward to hearing him again," @SquadsProtector wrote.

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