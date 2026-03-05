A tense moment during a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee hearing is spreading widely online after video showed Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.) rushing to assist Capitol Police as they removed an anti-war Marine Corps veteran who interrupted the proceedings.

Featured Video

Footage of the confrontation—during which the veteran appeared to suffer a broken arm—has fueled heated backlash and debate online, with critics accusing the senator of escalating the situation, and supporters arguing that he helped officers regain control of the room.

Sen. Tim Sheehy tackles Marine veteran Brian McGinnis

Officers attempted to escort Marine Corps veteran and political candidate Brian McGinnis from the room on Wednesday after he interrupted an Armed Services subcommittee meeting.

Advertisement

The confrontation escalated when McGinnis, who is running for the Senate as a Green Party candidate, resisted removal. Footage suggested the struggle left him injured with a broken arm or wrist.

Before the incident, McGinnis posted a video on X explaining why he planned to protest inside the Capitol hearing room.

"Hey guys, I'm here in D.C. trying to speak out against the Senate and ask them why they're going to send our men and women into harm's way when our elected officials said that it would be no world war," McGinnis said in the video.

"Anybody who feels disillusioned and betrayed by our government, you're not alone. Join us in demanding accountability for this betrayal. Free Palestine, free America. Let's go."

Advertisement

Hours later, a video shared by CBS News reporter Alan He (@alanhe) showed Capitol Police officers attempting to remove him after he shouted, "No one wants to fight for Israel."

Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below: pic.twitter.com/0dVA0ORWXQ — Alan He (@alanhe) March 4, 2026

During the scuffle, McGinnis hooked one arm around the hearing room doorframe while officers tried to carry him out. Sheehy rushed forward and grabbed McGinnis’ lower leg.

Advertisement

Then the senator moved and grabbed McGinnis’s shoulder and arm, apparently trying to pull him free from the door. A distinct snap of breaking bone could be heard on the recording.

Injury claims and online reactions follow

Afterward, another clip showed McGinnis being escorted away while supporters said his arm was broken. Capitol Police later confirmed he received treatment for an injury but did not specify its nature.

In a statement, the Capitol Police said officers had to respond when the protest began inside the hearing room.

Advertisement

"This afternoon, an unruly man who started to illegally protest during a hearing put everyone in a dangerous position by violently resisting and fighting our officer’s attempts to remove him from the room," the statement said.

Authorities also said three officers were treated for injuries. Meanwhile, McGinnis faced three counts of assaulting a police officer and three counts of "resisting arrest and crowding, obstructing, and incommoding for the unlawful demonstration," according to reporting from the Daily Montanan.

Sheehy reposted the video on his own social media account with a statement, calling the Marine veteran "unhinged."

Advertisement

Online reactions varied widely. Journalist Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) wrote, "This is lunatic behavior by Sheehy."

However, others praised the senator’s actions and painted McGinnis as "belligerent" and "aggressive."

? HOLY CRAP! US Senator & Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy just PERSONALLY jumped in and helped Capitol Police TAKE DOWN a belligerent man aggressively interrupting a Senate hearing



If you’re going to interrupt a hearing, I’d probably pick one @TimSheehyMT’s not in?pic.twitter.com/HOAQnRQza4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2026

Activist Medea Benjamin posted that McGinnis "stood up in Congress to say what millions of Americans are thinking," adding that security "dragged him out and broke his arm."

Advertisement

Former Marine Sgt. Brian McGuinness stood up in Congress to say what millions of Americans are thinking: We don’t want to fight a war with Iran for Israel.

Security dragged him out and broke his arm. Veterans are speaking out. The American people don’t want this war. pic.twitter.com/Bxjluiol5f — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) March 4, 2026

Others claimed that Sheehy was the one to break the veteran's arm, though the footage was unclear.

According to trackaipac.com, which tracks donations to American politicians from the pro-Israel lobby, Sheehy has accepted $641,337 from The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.