A new study suggests that some dogs don't need direct training to learn new words—they can pick them up simply by listening to human conversations.

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Researchers at Vetmeduni and ELTE University tested whether a select group of so-called "Gifted Word Learners," or GWLs, could associate a brand-new toy with its name after merely overhearing their owners talk about it.

Remarkably, most of them could, hinting that the social learning skills behind early childhood language development may not be uniquely human.

Not your average good boy: Inside the "gifted word learner" study

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The study focused on 10 dogs already identified as GWLs.

Instead of playing fetch or running drills, the experiment relied on observation and timing.

Owners introduced a brand-new toy and then spoke about it to another person while the dog watched and listened. Importantly, no one spoke to the dog or instructed it to learn anything.

After that conversation, researchers moved the dogs into a separate room. There, the dogs faced a familiar setup: a pile of toys, most of which they already knew. The owners then asked them to retrieve the new toy by name. Seven of the 10 dogs correctly picked out the unfamiliar object.

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The researchers didn’t stop there. In another condition, owners placed the toy inside a solid-colored box before talking about it. Because the dogs couldn’t see the toy while hearing its name, the task became harder.

Even so, several dogs still succeeded, suggesting they could link words and objects.

In the editor’s note in Science, Dr. Sacha Vignieri explained why the setup mattered. She wrote, "Any dog owner will tell you that dogs understand many words, and studies support this impression."

But GWLs showed "an extraordinary level of word comprehension." Using methods designed for toddlers, the researchers found the dogs learned "just like, or even better than, 1.5-year-old children."

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The abstract framed the results in evolutionary terms. It noted that children as young as 18 months could learn new words by overhearing others. Showing similar abilities in dogs suggested that the social-cognitive skills involved were not uniquely human.

What the findings mean for dog owners

Study author Dr. Shany Dror, of Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary and the University of Veterinary Medicine in Austria, said the findings marked a first.

"This is the first time that we see a specific group of dogs that are able to learn labels from overhearing interactions," she said. Still, she cautioned that these dogs were adults, so their brain mechanisms likely differed from those of young children.

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Online, the reaction mixed awe with humor. X user @heystu818 joked, "A new study says exceptionally smart dogs can learn the names of objects simply by overhearing human conversations and extracting meaning from social cues, but I won't be impressed until my Bichon Frise can distinguish their, they're, and there."

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