Stereotypes exist for a reason: they very often hold some kernel of truth, in either a historical or present-day context. Whether it's film cameras and matcha lattes or t-shirts emblazoned with the American flag, there is something that makes us look at a person and think at a glance, "Ah, yes, I think I know exactly what kind of person you are."
Of course, there is no "one size fits all" for these stereotypes, and there are plenty of people who don't fit in the perfect box of what X type of person is or "should" be.
Matthew (@marginallymatthew) was curious to know what people thought, and asked on Threads, "What's something that isn't necessarily MAGA, but is heavily MAGA-coded."
People in the comments delivered with their on-point observations, from backing into parking spots to Bible verses in social media profiles. As expected, some commenters broke the mold and shared that several of the stereotypes applied to them, despite being a "raging liberal."
Check out 21 of the things that clock someone as MAGA, according to people on Threads, below...
1. Parking
"I'll start: backing into parking spaces." —@marginallymatthew
2. Grocery carts
"Not returning your grocery cart." —@kariknightfarmer
3. Bass Pro Shop hats
"Bass Pro Shop hats. It's not a MAGA hat, but I don't trust you. Also, wearing 'forest camo' clothes" —@djburnt
4. Being wrong about history
"Lecturing others about American history, and 96% of what is said is completely incorrect or wildly out of context. Also, bragging about not reading anything ever" —@mchristinebd
5. "Moderate" views
"On dating sites, men who choose 'moderate' for their political views are often conservative but won’t select that option bc the algorithm would show them 90% fewer matches" —@daramoss
6. Big trucks
7. At-home education
"Posting about homeschooling your kids, but your post is filled with typos." —@jamieford
8. The "Yes, mama" Facebook groups
"This one is really specific, but the moms in Facebook groups that call each other 'mama' and validate each other's idiocy by saying 'trust your instincts, mama!' ESPECIALLY when talking about how their kids are on the brink of death from a 100% preventable disease." —@kat.eleonore
9. COVID blame
"Blaming Covid vaccines for every health problem they have." —@scottjinx4990
10. Complaining about the price of gas
11. Barack Hussein Obama
"Unnecessarily using Barack Obama’s middle name." —@cellear
12. Quotes from the bible
"Bible verses in social media profiles." —@carlyp2012
13. Blue flags
14. Not contact parents
"Your kids going no contact with you." —@cassieplumridge
15. It's not "political"
"Saying 'don’t make it political' when I’m talking about human rights" —@kuntsprinkles
16. Christmas photoshoots with guns
"Those Christmas photoshoots where the dad and sons are holding guns and the mom & daughters have their mouths taped shut." —@rooneysaurus
17. "I'm a boy mom"
"Boy moms. Not women that have sons, boy moms." —@confused_yan
18. Zipper merging
"Refusing to zipper merge." —@cautionbug
18. MLMs
"Multi Level Marketing schemes." —@jenniferannegordon_author
19. Obsession with trans athletes
"Getting really annoyed about trans women in women's sports, whatever the level." —@joeldurston
20. Macsuline guys
"Men who make 'manliness' their whole personality (and are secretly on Grindr)." —@bachandbarbells
21. The "American" look
"(Her) Rhinestones on the jeans, aggressive self-tanner, duck nails with the French tips, and cud chewing gum.
(Him) Camo hat with glasses on brim, uneven beards/goatees, "protection stance" while nervously fidgeting their open carrying at the check out line.
Bonus red flag: They like to weirdly comment how proud we must be of our " all-American "handsome American boy" "lovely american family" (context: we are all white with blue or green eyes)" —@neversayneverfiona
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.