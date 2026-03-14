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Viral Politics

People are sharing “MAGA-coded things” that aren’t explicitly MAGA on social media. Do you agree with the list?

"Those Christmas photoshoots where the dad and sons are holding guns..."

6:30 AM CDT on March 14, 2026

maga coded but not maga
Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock/@marginallymatthew/Threads

Stereotypes exist for a reason: they very often hold some kernel of truth, in either a historical or present-day context. Whether it's film cameras and matcha lattes or t-shirts emblazoned with the American flag, there is something that makes us look at a person and think at a glance, "Ah, yes, I think I know exactly what kind of person you are."

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Of course, there is no "one size fits all" for these stereotypes, and there are plenty of people who don't fit in the perfect box of what X type of person is or "should" be.

Matthew (@marginallymatthew) was curious to know what people thought, and asked on Threads, "What's something that isn't necessarily MAGA, but is heavily MAGA-coded."

@marginallymatthew/Threads
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People in the comments delivered with their on-point observations, from backing into parking spots to Bible verses in social media profiles. As expected, some commenters broke the mold and shared that several of the stereotypes applied to them, despite being a "raging liberal."

Check out 21 of the things that clock someone as MAGA, according to people on Threads, below...

1. Parking

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"I'll start: backing into parking spaces." —@marginallymatthew

2. Grocery carts

"Not returning your grocery cart." —@kariknightfarmer

3. Bass Pro Shop hats

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"Bass Pro Shop hats. It's not a MAGA hat, but I don't trust you. Also, wearing 'forest camo' clothes" —@djburnt

4. Being wrong about history

"Lecturing others about American history, and 96% of what is said is completely incorrect or wildly out of context. Also, bragging about not reading anything ever" —@mchristinebd

5. "Moderate" views

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"On dating sites, men who choose 'moderate' for their political views are often conservative but won’t select that option bc the algorithm would show them 90% fewer matches" —@daramoss

6. Big trucks

Threads post that reads, "Big giant overcompensation trucks. Especially the ones with Truck Nutz." With a photo example and a man photoshopped in the image with his hand on his head.
@heathersriddle/Threads

7. At-home education

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"Posting about homeschooling your kids, but your post is filled with typos." —@jamieford

8. The "Yes, mama" Facebook groups

"This one is really specific, but the moms in Facebook groups that call each other 'mama' and validate each other's idiocy by saying 'trust your instincts, mama!' ESPECIALLY when talking about how their kids are on the brink of death from a 100% preventable disease." —@kat.eleonore

9. COVID blame

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"Blaming Covid vaccines for every health problem they have." —@scottjinx4990

10. Complaining about the price of gas

Threads post that reads, "Complaining about gas prices 🤡" with a photo compilation of MAGA images and the text, "the 'I can't afford to pay $5 a gallon' starter pack."
@i_am_joaquin_jr/Threads
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11. Barack Hussein Obama

"Unnecessarily using Barack Obama’s middle name." —@cellear

12. Quotes from the bible

"Bible verses in social media profiles." —@carlyp2012

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13. Blue flags

Threads post that reads, "These f*cking flags..." with a photo of a Police Pride flag.
@dianeljarrett/Threads

14. Not contact parents

"Your kids going no contact with you." —@cassieplumridge

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15. It's not "political"

"Saying 'don’t make it political' when I’m talking about human rights" —@kuntsprinkles

16. Christmas photoshoots with guns

"Those Christmas photoshoots where the dad and sons are holding guns and the mom & daughters have their mouths taped shut." —@rooneysaurus

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17. "I'm a boy mom"

"Boy moms. Not women that have sons, boy moms." —@confused_yan

18. Zipper merging

"Refusing to zipper merge." —@cautionbug

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18. MLMs

"Multi Level Marketing schemes." —@jenniferannegordon_author

19. Obsession with trans athletes

"Getting really annoyed about trans women in women's sports, whatever the level." —@joeldurston

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20. Macsuline guys

"Men who make 'manliness' their whole personality (and are secretly on Grindr)." —@bachandbarbells

21. The "American" look

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"(Her) Rhinestones on the jeans, aggressive self-tanner, duck nails with the French tips, and cud chewing gum.

(Him) Camo hat with glasses on brim, uneven beards/goatees, "protection stance" while nervously fidgeting their open carrying at the check out line.

Bonus red flag: They like to weirdly comment how proud we must be of our " all-American "handsome American boy" "lovely american family" (context: we are all white with blue or green eyes)" —@neversayneverfiona

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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