Cleveland Cavaliers player James Harden might want to think twice the next time he uses AI to create a video about his career.

On March 5, Harden shared an AI-generated video that celebrated his best moments in basketball. The clip included animated visuals of Harden playing with his team throughout the years.

Fans point out every error in Harden's AI video

At one point, he's seen wearing a jersey that has a completely different name on the back. Instead of it saying "Harden," it said, "PIUFIIS."

Then, at other points in the video, Harden is seen talking to the camera, and his lips don't line up with what he's saying. Harden's height also changes throughout the film. At one point, he's as tall as the other players around him, and in another scene, he's as tall as the basketball hoop. Oh, and he's right-handed in the AI universe:

When Harden is signed in the video, it's not to the NBA, but the "ONA."

There's also another scene where Harden sits on a basketball, and the ball is nearly double the size of a regular one.

In the caption, Harden gave a shout-out to Utopai Studios, which specializes in 3D-world creation, calling it "fire."

However, fans didn't agree with him. In the comments, many people pointed out the AI inconsistencies in the video.

Fans react to James Harding's video

"James Harden will now be known as Pifufiis," one person said.

Another added, "Couldn't afford to hire a real artist?" A third added, "You rich bro stop this."

Someone else pointed out how disrespectful it can be to use AI when real artists can do a better job.

"[Expletive] this man," they said. "You make millions and can't hire artists? You are someone who worked hard for where you are, how would you feel if someone took a drug and became an NBA player overnight? That's how we artists feel, James."

On Instagram, Harden received many negative comments as well. Due to all the negative comments he was getting, Harden took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the video, and he said he plans on making the next one better.

"First AI test run 😂," he commented on the clip. "We’ll get cleaner with! it!"

