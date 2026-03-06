Skip to Content
“Nintendo’s lawyers will love this”: The Pokémon Company responds to White House Pokopia meme

The timeline could hardly get weirder.

3:00 PM CST on March 6, 2026

pokopia please stop
Nintendo

The Pokémon Company confirmed that it did not give the White House permission to use the Pokopia font for a recent MAGA meme. On Thursday, the White House X account posted an image apparently made with the Pokopia Text Generator, saying, "Make America Great Again" in the style of the new game's box art.

Featured Video

Thus continues the legacy of the meme administration that refuses to respect intellectual property.

What the Pokéhell is happening now?

The publishing company for most everything related to Pokémon felt compelled to respond to the White House following another Trump administration meme post. On Thursday, the X account jumped on the Pokopia Text Generator trend to push the old campaign slogan.

Pixel Frame released the font generator on Sunday, and it took less than a week for the top U.S. political parties to get in on the trend. While average folks were using the generator to make silly statements, the Democrats quote-tweeted the White House with one reading "stop protecting pedophiles."

In a statement provided to the New York Times, The Pokémon Company pushed back on the administration's use of imagery from the newest entry in its long-lived franchise.

"We are aware of recent social content that includes imagery associated with our brand," said spokeswoman Sravanthi Dev. "We were not involved in its creation or distribution, and no permission was granted for the use of our intellectual property. Our mission is to bring the world together, and that mission is not affiliated with any political viewpoint or agenda."

It's difficult to argue that the Trump administration is bringing people together while it's currently blowing the Middle East apart.

In September 2025, the company issued a similar statement after the Homeland Security X account posted a deportation video using the Pokémon animated series' theme song.

It's not just Pokémon that has to put up with this. Earlier this week, Kesha scorched the White House for using one of her songs in a pro-war clip.

"Please use your lawyers for something"

In the comments on the White House post, critics made use of the same font generator to air their complaints. Pokopia memes one after another say things like "release the full Epstein files," "send Barron," and "Nintendo's lawyers will love this."

Nintendo, which owns The Pokémon Company, has a reputation for aggressively suing anyone who uses its intellectual property. This is one of its least-loved qualities among fans, but many hope to see it use its massive legal department against someone who deserves it for once.

Reddit comment reading "nintendo please use your lawyers for something"
r/vodkaorangejuice via Reddit

On Reddit, r/vodkaorangejuice asked Nintendo to "please use your lawyers for something."

"PLEASE NINTENDO! Do what you do best!" r/DALE5797 begged.

Reddit comment reading "Can they not just start suing them lmao. They love to sue everyone else who decides to use their IP"
r/cosmo1357 via Reddit
"Can they not just start suing them lmao," wrote r/cosmo1357. "They love to sue everyone else who decides to use their IP."

Unfortunately, it's a lot easier to sue individual gamers than the United States government. Nintendo wants to keep selling its products here, after all.

Others had notes about the bit in The Pokémon Company's statement about political agendas.

"'Bringing the world together isn’t associated with any political agenda' I guess, but it is clearly the opposite of some political agendas," said r/starguy13.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

