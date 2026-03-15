Tenant baffled after landlord tells them to unplug appliances when not in use

A renter sparked debate online after sharing an email from their landlord instructing tenants to unplug small appliances, like toasters and electric kettles, whenever they’re not in use.

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After a routine inspection, u/South-Basket-887 was reprimanded by their landlord and told to ensure devices are unplugged for their own safety and to conserve energy.

Confused and annoyed because they pay their own utilities and the lease doesn’t specify anything about unplugging appliances, the renter shared the landlord’s email to r/mildlyinfuriating and asked, “Does anyone actually unplug their TOASTER between uses?”

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An email from the landlord read, “Hello Residents, During a recent inspection of your unit, it was noted that small appliances are being left plugged in while not in use. Supporting photos are attached for reference. For your safety and to conserve energy, please ensure that all small appliances are unplugged when not in use. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The post divided Reddit users into those who believe in ghost, or vampire, power—and those who don’t.

While some echoed the OP’s frustration in response to a micromanaging landlord, firefighters, electricians, and fire survivors on the thread asserted that it’s smart to unplug.

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Are modern toasters actually a fire risk?

The pro-unpluggers cited guidelines from manufacturers of consumer electronics and the U.S. Fire Administration that recommend unplugging heating-element appliances when not in use.

Plenty of people shared personal experiences with small appliances that spontaneously burst into flames while idle. Others pointed out that modern toasters don’t draw power at rest, and unplugging appliances is a generational habit passed down from a time when electrical fires were more common.

Despite conflicting takes on ghost power, it’s important to note that not all small appliances are created equally. Although a properly functioning modern toaster poses a low fire risk, poorly manufactured appliances and devices with faulty heating elements or batteries could cause fires.

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After reviewing mixed responses to the post, u/South-Basket-887 updated the thread to announce, “After hearing all of the horror stories/general fear about house fires being caused by rogue toasters, I will unplug it between uses (BUT only because I feel like it and not because my landlord told me to).”

So, it’s better safe than sorry. But, no, definitely don’t do it because your landlord told you to.

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