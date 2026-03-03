Skip to Content
Viral Politics

“Disgusting and inhumane”: Kesha blasts White House for using her music in pro-war video. Comms director says thanks for the clicks

"This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for."

1:00 PM CST on March 3, 2026

Left: Bomber jet visual posted by the official White House TikTok account. Right: Singer Kesha with her hair down in a black dress at the Ted Lasso premiere in 2021. Tweet overlay from Kesha reads, "Stop using my music, perverts @WhiteHouse."
@whitehouse/TikTok/DFree/Shutterstock/@KeshaRose/X.com

Kesha publicly rebuked the Trump administration after the official White House TikTok account used her 2010 hit "Blow" in a pro-war video featuring footage of fighter jets bombing ships.

Calling the post "disgusting" and "inhumane," the pop star made clear she did not approve of her music being used to "incite violence."

Instead of backing down, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung suggested the response was expected and intentional.

White House pairs Kesha's pop anthem with bombing footage

The official White House TikTok account published multiple videos glorifying "Operation Epic Fury" on Monday, a coordinated attack with Israel during which the U.S. struck over 1,000 targets and which has resulted in the deaths of 6 American service members and at least 555 Iranians, including children.

One of these videos employed Kesha's song "Blow" as its soundtrack.

When the singer got word, she made her feelings about the strikes on Iran, and about President Donald Trump generally, very clear.

"It's come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war," she wrote on X.

"Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate."

"This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for."

@KeshaRose/X.com
She left them with a parting shot about Trump specifically and the reason so many are calling this war "Operation Epstein Fury."

"Also, don't let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times," Kesha added, referencing the Epstein files.

In a follow-up post, she made her feelings even clearer: "Stop using my music, perverts."

Cheung quote-tweeted Kesha's initial statement to brag about how her addressing the matter only gives the White House videos "more attention and more view counts."

Tweet reading "All these “singers” keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re bitching about. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
@StevenCheung47/X

"All these 'singers' keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re bitching about," he said.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Still, the White House TikTok account took the video down.

Currently, the only pro-Iran War propaganda video left is one with a weird, slow version of Macarena. Somebody alert Los del Río.

Fans cheer Kesha, critics slam the trolling strategy

"Kesha called Trump a Pedophile and told him to never use her music again," said @LeftyWinter. "Kesha, the queen that you are!"

Tweet reading "Kesha called Trump a Pedophile and told him to never use her music again. Kesha, the queen that you are!"
@LeftyWinter/X

"Kesha said 'Blow' is for party rocking, not war rocking," @PixelNomad374 wrote. "Trump probably thought it was the soundtrack to his hair in a windstorm."

"Sweetie. View counts does not equal success anywhere but in a world of trolls and vacuous influencers," wrote @ekatyave.

"If you think view counts = respect/support of your vile corruption and violent administration, you all have a giant shock coming."

Tweet reading "Sweetie. View counts does not equal success anywhere but in a world of trolls and vacuous influencers. If you think view counts = respect/support of your vile corruption and violent administration, you all have a giant shock coming."
@ekatyave/X

"Man.. you’re working in the White House," @AlwaysFlacko pointed out.

"Mhm and that last line?" @aquamoonlitpool queried. "Going to address that or….?"

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

