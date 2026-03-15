A man on X is speaking out against Cigna Healthcare after the medical insurance company denied his late wife coverage for a test that could have helped her diagnose her cancer "tumor markers."

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The social media user, who goes by @AngryRedInc on the platform, shared a photo of the denial letter. The widower explained that his wife died in August 2025 after she started having breathing issues in January of that same year. He said doctors misdiagnosed his spouse multiple times with "bronchitis" and even "heartburn" when they went to urgent care, the ER, and her general practitioner for help.

It wasn't until he "pleaded" with a doctor in the ER that they finally learned what was happening.

"He agreed to order an MRI. When he returned to the room, he was pale white," the commenter said. "He said, and this is a direct quote, 'You have Stage IV cancer. It’s everywhere. I couldn’t give you a worse diagnosis and I’m sorry.'"

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The X user noted that his wife died "four months later" at 53. The couple was married for 23 years.

While talking about the issue online, @AngryRedInc shared a photo of his late wife's "Cigna claim history" where it shows how much the company denied multiple requests for her to receive care for her "brain tumor."

Looking at my wife's Cigna claim history this morning. These are just the denials for coverage for her brain tumor alone. There are so many more, I don't even know what to think about this. She eventually got radiation, but I wonder how these denials factored into the treatment. pic.twitter.com/xFU5CM5se9 — AngryRed Inc (@AngryRedInc) March 3, 2026

"There are so many more," he said. "I don't even know what to think about this. She eventually got radiation, but I wonder how these denials factored into the treatment."

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He also shared the infamous "denial letter" that's been going viral online. In the letter, Cigna says that its upholding its decision to deny his wife coverage for a "lab test" that could look for "gene errors in cancer cells."

"The service(s) requested is not medically necessary," the company says in the letter.

"WTF is even going on with medical insurance companies?" @AngryRedInc tweeted in response, which prompted a reply from Cigna.

The corporation gave the commenter their information and said they would love to talk about the issue offline. However, @AngryRedInc said he wasn't interested in what Cigna had to say.

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"Martin, how do [you propose] 'correcting this for me'? Can you bring my wife back?" he said.

Martin, how do prose 'correcting this for me'? Can you bring my wife back? — AngryRed Inc (@AngryRedInc) February 27, 2026

According to marketplace.org, "Nearly 1 in 5 in-network claims are denied, with many insurers using AI to automate and increase denial rates."

Cigna reached out again, to which OP replied, "You cannot correct this for me, unless you can somehow bring back my wife."

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https://t.co/HvgefANuhd



How about a formal apology for the treatment of my wife while she had Stage IV cancer along a with specific plan on how Cigna will prevent this from happening in the future?



You cannot correct this for me, unless you can somehow bring back my wife. — AngryRed Inc (@AngryRedInc) February 27, 2026

The health giant reached out to the commenter in yet another tweet, asking if they could "update her records with care," but it came across as very tone deaf.

"I mean... I don't even know how to respond to this. What does it mean to 'update her records'? Her records are 'deceased'. I appreciate the condolences but my wife is gone, there is nothing you can do now," the widower said.

Online, people offered @AngryRedInc their condolences.

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"Your brief account of your wife has left me with a lump in my throat and an ache in my heart for your loss," one person said. "I’m so sorry. She sounds like a great, great woman, and clearly the love of your life. You made me love her as well."

The commenter replied, "Thank you for the kind words Tamara. She was indeed a wonderful woman who loved her family and friends and was a light in the world."

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cigna and @AngryRedInc for comment, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

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