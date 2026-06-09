Tattoo Artist Says Mom Falsely Accused Her of Piercing Teen Without Consent; Her Records Showed No Match

A TikToker shared her experience with a client nightmare after a mom accused a tattoo artist of allegedly piercing her 16-year-old daughter’s cartilage. The TikToker found that the truth couldn’t be further from the alleged lie.

Featured Video

A popular tattoo artist who goes by @dawnjeanelle on TikTok shared her story of when she nearly lost her license as a tattoo artist. The video was posted June 9.

The woman was in the middle of work when she got a call from a concerned mom. According to the TikToker, the mom was “yelling” through the phone. Apparently, she was upset that her daughter was given a cartilage piercing without parental consent.

Although the TikToker empathized with the mother’s emotions at the time, she was confused when she got the call.

The reason was that not only did she not recognize the teen’s name, but she also did not recollect giving a cartilage piercing to a teen without parental consent.

According to Body Candy, minors between the ages of 14 and 18 are legally required to obtain parental consent before getting any such piercing. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be present during the procedure.

The Tattoo Artist Does a Double-Check With Records

The TikToker defended herself and claimed that such was not the case, but still decided to refer to records from her place of work. The TikToker searched her Vagaro appointment records to check for the woman’s daughter and came up empty-handed.

There was no record of the teen getting her piercing, especially without the mom’s consent. The daughter had given her mother two different dates, neither of which matched any record.

The TikToker said, “I’m not going to pierce a 16-year-old without parental consent. That’s illegal, I could literally lose my license…”

After thoroughly going through her records, she assured the mom that there was no record of her teen daughter getting a piercing at that establishment.

Moreover, when a teen comes in for a piercing, their parent’s details are usually entered in the computer system. That too was missing.

The Internet Commented on the Truth After the Mom Accused Tattoo Artist of Piercing a Minor Without Parental Consent

Turns out, the daughter had actually lied to her mom about where she got the piercing from. According to the TikToker, it was because the teen didn’t want to get into trouble. The TikToker and commenters on X responded to the situation.

The TikToker pointed out that such a thing could’ve caused serious irreparable damage to her career if the truth hadn’t come out sooner. From losing her license to her reputation, this could’ve turned out very differently for the tattoo artist.

Client NIGHTMARE: Tattooed piercer gets screamed at by a furious mom — ‘You pierced my 16yo daughter’s cartilage WITHOUT permission!!!’ ?



She checks her books, no record. She says the kid lied to cover up doing it herself.



If the kid is lying and threw a professional under… pic.twitter.com/SGbmoXWbqS — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 8, 2026

The TikTok was reshared on X via a verified account called @HistorianUSA1 and has gone viral. The video already has nearly 340,000 views and is being reshared by multiple accounts. Many commented on the teen’s actions in the situation.

One user said, “Actively lying and ruining a person’s potential to earn a living is horrible.” The same user added, “The professional piercer deserves an apology from that little girl.”

Another commenter wrote, “I believe the piercer! She’s correct! Her license is her bread and butter.” One more comment read, “One lie from a teenager can get someone grounded. One lie involving a professional can threaten someone’s entire career.”

This article is based solely on the account provided by @dawnjeanelle in her TikTok video. The identity of the mother, the teen, or the piercing establishment is not confirmed.