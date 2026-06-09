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‘The Biggest Form of Betrayal’: Viral Café Trend Has Social Media Split Over Partner Food Habits

10:03 AM CDT on June 9, 2026

A trend is capturing the moment when men skip ordering at a café while their girlfriends get a treat

A trend is capturing the moment when men skip ordering at a café while their girlfriends get a treat

|Representative images via Pexels

A viral trend is dividing social media users: a woman orders a treat at a café, and her partner says he does not want anything. A compilation of such videos circulating on X shows partners reacting with visible surprise or frustration.

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The videos began circulating widely on X in early June, and drawing reactions from users who said they recognized the dynamic. "The biggest form of betrayal — because how dare you?" wrote a user.

X user Kody Scott described the same dynamic in his own marriage. "Wife often doesn't get a snack or side when I do, but if she gets something, it means mine is now mandatory," he wrote. "Best part is, when asked, she doesn't understand it either."

He added: "It makes me laugh."

Sharing, in such a context, is a social signal. According to a 2023 review published in Social and Personality Psychology Compass, not being able to share in a meal can feel isolating, and people can feel discomfort when food preferences between partners are different.

Another study in the European Journal of Social Psychology found that food sharing and feeding another person are mostly seen as gestures of intimacy among couples.

Research by the National Institutes of Health also suggests that people may match their food intake to that of a companion to bolster the social bond with their partner. But when that mirroring does not happen, partners may register a subtle sense of disconnection and without always understanding why.

Not everyone online agreed.

An X user asked, "Is something wrong with me because I genuinely wouldn't care that he doesn't want anything?" Another echoed: "I hate people insisting [on making] me eat, so I won't do it to another." A third, meanwhile, said, "I don't know why they feel offended when we don't join in whatever they're having."

Others joked, "The reason why they want you to get something is [that] they want you to pay." One commenter said: "Plot twist: He's not dieting. He's just weaponizing her guilt for the next 3 dates."

This article is based on the videos circulating across X.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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