‘The Biggest Form of Betrayal’: Viral Café Trend Has Social Media Split Over Partner Food Habits

A viral trend is dividing social media users: a woman orders a treat at a café, and her partner says he does not want anything. A compilation of such videos circulating on X shows partners reacting with visible surprise or frustration.

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The videos began circulating widely on X in early June, and drawing reactions from users who said they recognized the dynamic. "The biggest form of betrayal — because how dare you?" wrote a user.

X user Kody Scott described the same dynamic in his own marriage. "Wife often doesn't get a snack or side when I do, but if she gets something, it means mine is now mandatory," he wrote. "Best part is, when asked, she doesn't understand it either."

He added: "It makes me laugh."

Letting my girlfriend go first and then saying I don't want anything pic.twitter.com/v6wzK2cztE — Nina Deer (@longdepzai_n) June 8, 2026

Sharing, in such a context, is a social signal. According to a 2023 review published in Social and Personality Psychology Compass, not being able to share in a meal can feel isolating, and people can feel discomfort when food preferences between partners are different.

Another study in the European Journal of Social Psychology found that food sharing and feeding another person are mostly seen as gestures of intimacy among couples.

Research by the National Institutes of Health also suggests that people may match their food intake to that of a companion to bolster the social bond with their partner. But when that mirroring does not happen, partners may register a subtle sense of disconnection and without always understanding why.

This is one of the mysteries in my marriage.



Wife often doesnt get a snack or side when I do, but if she gets something, it means mine is now mandatory.



Best part is, when asked she doesnt understand it either.



It makes me laugh. — Kody Scott (@K0D_4) June 8, 2026

Not everyone online agreed.

An X user asked, "Is something wrong with me because I genuinely wouldn't care that he doesn't want anything?" Another echoed: "I hate people insisting [on making] me eat, so I won't do it to another." A third, meanwhile, said, "I don't know why they feel offended when we don't join in whatever they're having."

Others joked, "The reason why they want you to get something is [that] they want you to pay." One commenter said: "Plot twist: He's not dieting. He's just weaponizing her guilt for the next 3 dates."

This article is based on the videos circulating across X.