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Woman Says Crush on Brother’s Best Friend Became Real After Late-Night Minecraft Sessions

By Reni

11:09 AM CDT on June 9, 2026

A Minecraft game and a silly crush on her brother's best friend turned into an ideal relationship for a Redditor.

A Minecraft game and a silly crush on her brother’s best friend turned into an ideal relationship for a Redditor.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference image via Canva ; (R) Reference Image via Pexels | Laura Oliveira

A woman on Reddit is going viral after sharing how a Minecraft game and a silly crush on her brother’s best friend turned into a real relationship. The subreddit post has drawn more than 22,000 upvotes and over 900 comments, celebrating the wholesome story. 

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A 21-year-old user going by @Any_Fly278 shared her story on the popular SubReddit forum ‘Girl Dinner Diaries.’ The story began when the woman’s 25-year-old brother invited his best friend to help out with tech at their home in December. 

After hanging out, the three of them immediately clicked and formed a trio. They would apparently even stay up until 5:00 a.m. watching movies together. After actively hanging out with her brother’s best friend, she said she began developing feelings for him.

But at the moment, it was a very one-sided crush. The user said, “It seemed like he didn’t have any interest in me.” Considering she was her brother’s little sister, the woman didn’t assume the possibility of him actually liking her as something more than friends or siblings. 

One day, the trio decided to get into a group chat and enter the beloved world of Minecraft. The woman and her crush would often stay up until the wee hours of 5:00 a.m., playing Minecraft together on Discord. 

Talking while playing Minecraft slowly transitioned into regular text messages and phone calls, especially since they both had access to each other’s contact information. Their conversations began evolving. 

Soon, the woman began sharing pictures of her food, what she was doing, exchanging memes, and so much more. All while she said she was "crushing hard" on him

The Coffee Date After the Minecraft Game 

It looked like it wasn’t an unrequited crush after all because shortly after they grew closer as a result of the Minecraft game, he asked her out for coffee. This was something she decided to casually inform her brother about. 

Initially, he didn’t think much of it until he realized it was a date. 

Although he completely approved of his little sister and best friend’s relationship, he still did what an older brother usually does. He asked him about his intentions with his little sister. As his friend, he did want to check if this was just a crush or if feelings were involved. 

Sure enough, his best friend admitted his feelings and asked her out for coffee to find out if she felt the same way. Both his sister and best friend eventually did have a great date. They went on many dates and are happy together, according to the Redditor. 

Since her brother and boyfriend get along pretty well, their trio had a good romantic twist. The user said her boyfriend lives about five minutes away and that they have been dating for three months since admitting their feelings for each other. 

Ultimately, the user said, “I still can’t believe that my silly crush on my brother’s friend is shared, and now we’re dating!” 

Redditors Couldn’t Help But Gush Over this Relationship 

In the comment section of the SubReddit, the user described her boyfriend as a thoughtful, considerate, and patient man, and claimed he was a dream come true. Many users also commented with their thoughts. 

One user said, “Adorable!! Post the wedding pictures someday, hehe.” Another joked, “From the beginning, I was thinking, there’s no way this guy would be hanging out this much if he wasn’t interested.”

The same user added, “Girl, he don’t like Minecraft that much...” The next user said, “This is genuinely so sweet, I’m so glad that both of these men love you so much AND have such a good relationship with each other; dreams do come true!”

One more said, "I hope it's the start of a lasting friendship and mutual love; loving your best friend is wonderful!"

A final user commented, “I’ve read rom-com novels like this. I love it. I hope you treat each other well.”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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