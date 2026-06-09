‘She’s Only Seven’: Mom Sides With Daughter Who Flipped Off Elderly Man at Grocery Store

A video from Instagram account @emilywking_ shows a mother defending her 7-year-old daughter after the child flipped off an elderly man at a grocery store.

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The video shows how she walks up to the elderly man after it was her daughter who gave the man the middle finger. The man told the mother her daughter had been rude to him

But instead of disciplining the child, the mother spins blame on the older man and says, "Whether she gave you the finger or not, then maybe you should have gotten out of her way." The man replied that the girl had, in fact, flipped him off and said it upset him. The mother responded, "She's not rude — she's only seven."

The girl had apparently been irritated because the man was moving slowly and thus made the obscene gesture. She mentioned the reason (that he was being “slow”) when her mother turned to her to ask why she reacted that way in the first place.

This video makes my blood boil—zero accountability whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/bRiPfWoG1A — Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) June 8, 2026

The video drew reactions on X. "Karen in the making," one commenter wrote. "Great job, Mom...sigh," commented another user.

Some commenters were alarmed about the long-term consequences of the child's behavior going uncorrected. "Is this the last generation?" wrote one. Another user quipped: "It's okay. The public will fix her."

I think the mom and her daughter both need some senses knocked into them?? pic.twitter.com/BcgUERGQPo — Cyber4lifeYT (@Cyber4lifeY) June 9, 2026

The video then shows the older man saying that he believed he could mention some constructive criticism to the mother. But though she didn't agree, several commenters did. One wrote, "God help that child if she [were] mine. (...) That [would have been] the last time."

Another summarized the video with “This woman is exactly what is wrong with the children of today!” One commenter speculated, without evidence, about the father's absence and said the mom's behavior is probably why the dad was not present there to “straighten” his daughter out.

The identities of those involved have not been confirmed.