Right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson launched a new line of anti-war merchandise, and it's unexpectedly gaining traction in left-wing corners of the internet.

Hats and mugs mocking pro-Israel neoconservatives have gone viral across X and TikTok, leaving some leftists grappling with an uncomfortable dilemma: the designs go hard, but buying them would mean giving money to Carlson.

Tucker Carlson panders to the left?

Tucker Carlson, previously fired from Fox News, recently launched a new line of merch, a lot of which appears related to recent U.S. aggression in the Middle East.

After the Trump administration partnered with Israel to launch a new assault on Iran and neighboring countries, hats and mugs appeared on the pundit's website saying things like "neocons are gay for Israel."

Tucker Carlson is already selling anti-war hats.



What a grifter. pic.twitter.com/orURCuhhQR — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) March 5, 2026

Others read "nation building is gay," "psyop critic," or "AIPAC: An offer you can't refuse."

Certain conservatives have turned against President Donald Trump for continuing America's friendly relationship with Israel and launching new military operations abroad. The Iran War was the last nail in the coffin for some supporters who believed his "no war" promises.

While some right-wing types might be genuinely against war, many are simply antisemitic. This does, however, create an uncomfortable situation in which some far-right opinions overlap those of leftists, even if their origins are different.

who!!! the fuck is designing Tucker Carlson's merch pic.twitter.com/JEMA51NGm9 — Clarke (@pleasuresystems) March 4, 2026

Once you go left of liberal, criticism toward Israel and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) becomes common. Jokes reclaiming the homophobic use of "gay" are also a favorite. Thus "neocons are gay for Israel" becomes a banger among leftists.

Tucker Carlson is selling merch and he’s going to accidentally have a best seller on his hands here pic.twitter.com/sc0kSXFP5M — will (@will_nba_hater) March 5, 2026

Not to mention that red "NYC" hat with a hammer and sickle in the place of the "C." Hasan Piker wishes he'd come up with that.

"I need these to hit the thrift stores"

It's got the left struggling with their pledges never to monetarily support right-wing pundits like Carlson. "Anti-capitalist queer hacker" @agent_duckman tweeted about the new merch, saying, "i am devastated to report tucker carlson's merch is kind of sick."

Meanwhile, leftist account @neoliberalhell had to chant "i won’t buy the tucker carlson merch i won’t buy the tucker carlson merch i won’t buy the tucker carlson me—"

"I need these to hit the thrift stores so I can buy secondhand because as a socialist I cannot support, but as a girlie who loves a bit??????" wrote lefty TikToker @thedoglord.

The intercommunity fighting over this is already heating up. X user @slugopolis told her fellow left-wingers to "stop gassing up tucker carlson merch jfc," adding that "u kids have the self control of an older millenial woman seeing a 'floofy pupper.'"

Popular liberal account @RightWingCope further pointed out that RT is also gassing that merch.

"Russia state media is currently reporting on Tucker Carlson's latest merch drop LMFAO it can't get any more obvious," they wrote.

