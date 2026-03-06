Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Tucker Carlson’s anti-war merch is going viral among the very people who hate him

"He’s going to accidentally have a best seller on his hands."

1:00 PM CST on March 6, 2026

Left: Tucker Carlson white mug that reads "I
tuckercarlson.com/@agent_duckman/X.com

Right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson launched a new line of anti-war merchandise, and it's unexpectedly gaining traction in left-wing corners of the internet.

Featured Video

Hats and mugs mocking pro-Israel neoconservatives have gone viral across X and TikTok, leaving some leftists grappling with an uncomfortable dilemma: the designs go hard, but buying them would mean giving money to Carlson.

Tucker Carlson panders to the left?

Tucker Carlson, previously fired from Fox News, recently launched a new line of merch, a lot of which appears related to recent U.S. aggression in the Middle East.

Advertisement

After the Trump administration partnered with Israel to launch a new assault on Iran and neighboring countries, hats and mugs appeared on the pundit's website saying things like "neocons are gay for Israel."

Others read "nation building is gay," "psyop critic," or "AIPAC: An offer you can't refuse."

Certain conservatives have turned against President Donald Trump for continuing America's friendly relationship with Israel and launching new military operations abroad. The Iran War was the last nail in the coffin for some supporters who believed his "no war" promises.

Advertisement

While some right-wing types might be genuinely against war, many are simply antisemitic. This does, however, create an uncomfortable situation in which some far-right opinions overlap those of leftists, even if their origins are different.

Once you go left of liberal, criticism toward Israel and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) becomes common. Jokes reclaiming the homophobic use of "gay" are also a favorite. Thus "neocons are gay for Israel" becomes a banger among leftists.

Advertisement

Not to mention that red "NYC" hat with a hammer and sickle in the place of the "C." Hasan Piker wishes he'd come up with that.

"I need these to hit the thrift stores"

It's got the left struggling with their pledges never to monetarily support right-wing pundits like Carlson. "Anti-capitalist queer hacker" @agent_duckman tweeted about the new merch, saying, "i am devastated to report tucker carlson's merch is kind of sick."

Tweet reading "i am devastated to report tucker carlson's merch is kind of sick"
@agent_duckman/X
Advertisement

Meanwhile, leftist account @neoliberalhell had to chant "i won’t buy the tucker carlson merch i won’t buy the tucker carlson merch i won’t buy the tucker carlson me—"

TikTok video of a woman crashing out over Tucker Carlson's "NY Commie Mug."
@thedoglord/TikTok

"I need these to hit the thrift stores so I can buy secondhand because as a socialist I cannot support, but as a girlie who loves a bit??????" wrote lefty TikToker @thedoglord.

The intercommunity fighting over this is already heating up. X user @slugopolis told her fellow left-wingers to "stop gassing up tucker carlson merch jfc," adding that "u kids have the self control of an older millenial woman seeing a 'floofy pupper.'"

Advertisement

Popular liberal account @RightWingCope further pointed out that RT is also gassing that merch.

Tweet reading "Russia state media is currently reporting on Tucker Carlson's latest merch drop LMFAO it can't get any more obvious"
@RightWingCope/X

"Russia state media is currently reporting on Tucker Carlson's latest merch drop LMFAO it can't get any more obvious," they wrote.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“Nintendo’s lawyers will love this”: The Pokémon Company responds to White House Pokopia meme

The timeline could hardly get weirder.

March 6, 2026
Entertainment

“This one’s for you”: The Met responds after Timothée Chalamet claims “no one cares” about ballet and opera

Timothée Chalamet didn't know what kind of pot he was stirring.

March 6, 2026
Trending

“Testing the limits of our patience”: Bosch 500 dishwasher’s “sassy” notification has the internet debating smart appliances

"The second my dishwasher sends me a push notification I’m unplugging it."

March 6, 2026
Trending

“That’s not 3 cups”: Woman measures boxed mac and cheese. The numbers on the package don’t add up

"I'm so tired of being ripped off."

March 6, 2026
Viral Politics

“Some people will die”: Trump says “I guess” when asked if Americans should fear Iranian attacks

"I’ve killed all their leaders," Trump said. "That room is gone."

March 6, 2026
Trending

“You rich bro, stop this”: James Harden mocked after AI-generated career video gets his own name wrong

"You make millions and can't hire artists?"

March 6, 2026
Advertisement