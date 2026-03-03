Skip to Content
After over a decade, “Scary Movie” is returning. Here’s what fans are saying about the spoofed horror homages

The nostalgia is real.

5:00 PM CST on March 3, 2026

scary movie 6 trailer first look
Paramount Pictures/YouTube

The trailer for Scary Movie 6 is here, and fans have a lot of thoughts.

It was announced last year that the beloved horror spoof franchise was returning for the first time since 2013. In a smart marketing move, the trailer for Scary Movie 6 was released this weekend to coincide with the theatrical debut of Scream 7.

Paramount Pictures/YouTube

Scary Movie 6 was written by Marlon, Shawn, and Keenon Ivory Wayans, along with Rick Alvarez. Marlon and Shawn are expected to reprise their roles along with Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Jon Abrahams, Lochlyn Munro, Cheri Oteri, Dave Sheridan, Anthony Anderson, and Chris Elliott. You can view the trailer below:

Fans react to Scary Movie 6 trailer

Many fans have taken to social media to react to the Scary Movie 6 trailer, and most of the posts are positive. Fans are hyped about the movies they've chosen to spoof, while others are just pleased that the franchise is returning after so long. However, some people just don't find the humor funny.

"I can’t wait for Scary Movie 6. That trailer was funny af," @SethJoseph95 tweeted. "This looks so stupid. I'll be there opening night," u/superdudeman64 shared on Reddit.

"I CAN’T GET OVER THE FACT THAT BRENDA AND CINDY ARE BACK," @pinksview posted.

Paramount Pictures/YouTube

"Excited for this. The first two Scary Movies are legit really fun. Glad they are bringing back the original creatives involved," u/FalstaffsGhost wrote on Reddit.

"Scary Movie 6 looks like it really recaptures that old school Scary Movie feeling of being mostly bad, with a few good jokes sprinkled in. I also think it’ll make a lot of money because it feels like 'I recognize what’s being parodied' comedy might work better than ever in 2026," @TheEricGoldman tweeted.

"Cindy and Brenda parodying Laurie Strode and Ma in Scary Movie 6… THE MOST ICONIC FRIENDSHIP OF ALL TIME IS BACK," @americanreqiuem tweeted.

"I was really hoping they’d go after some recent horror hits, and they’re already taking aim at Sinners. Meticulously recreating the tense vibe and period costumes of a Coogler-style film, only to undercut it with a joke about bad music and some over-the-top antics, proves the Wayans brothers haven’t missed a beat," @Amre9dra posted.

Some fans are hoping for offensive content. "I think this is going to be the most offensive and hilarious movie of the decade," @littlebigFM tweeted.

"If this movie ain’t offending everybody, I don’t want it," @relientkenny added with a laughing emoji.

However, others already think it's already a miss.

"The pronoun joke is just so lazy. I’d wish they’d mix up the delivery of these jokes. Queer people WILL laugh at themselves, the jokes just need to be good," u/bobdebicker posted.

"It's less 'offensive' and more 'this joke was old ten years ago,'" u/SpendLiving9376 added.

"I'm a Xennial who wore out their copy of Scary Movie 2 back in the day, but maaaaan. Gen X humor just doesn't hit anymore. Who are these jokes for? The new Naked Gun with Liam Neeson was great! There's absolutely a way to make this shit hilarious, but this ain't it," u/djdiphenhydramine shared.

Either way, it's nice to see these folks booked and busy.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

